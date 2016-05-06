We are honored and excited to sponsor the upcoming IAB Ad Blocking & User Experience Summit in NYC on June 6th - the only thought leadership forum that fosters peer-to-peer education and debate.
Join us, as along side with The New York Times Company, The Washington Post, CBS Interactive and other leaders in advertising and publishing industry MGID's Sergey Denisenko (CEO) and Michael Korsunsky (CMO) will discuss strategies and actionable solutions to help the entire industry create better, LEANer user experiences. Topics include:
- Detection & Notification – Opening the Conversation with Consumers
- Combating Latency with Lightness – Putting Creative & Data on a Diet
- How Business Operations Must Evolve – The New Deal Between Brands, Agencies, Publishers, and Ultimately Consumers
- Ad Blocking & The Mobile UX – Where Are We and What Can We Do?