We are honored and excited to sponsor the upcoming IAB Ad Blocking & User Experience Summit in NYC on June 6th - the only thought leadership forum that fosters peer-to-peer education and debate.

Join us, as along side with The New York Times Company, The Washington Post, CBS Interactive and other leaders in advertising and publishing industry MGID's Sergey Denisenko (CEO) and Michael Korsunsky (CMO) will discuss strategies and actionable solutions to help the entire industry create better, LEANer user experiences. Topics include:

Detection & Notification – Opening the Conversation with Consumers

Combating Latency with Lightness – Putting Creative & Data on a Diet

How Business Operations Must Evolve – The New Deal Between Brands, Agencies, Publishers, and Ultimately Consumers

Ad Blocking & The Mobile UX – Where Are We and What Can We Do?

MGID is one of the first native advertising networks, delivering marketing solutions for advertisers that key into consumer interests without disrupting their online experience.