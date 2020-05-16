Google's new update aims to improve the Google's system to read and access the overall content quality.

Google has announced its new core algorithm to improve search results. The May 2020 core update is the second for Google Search this year.

"Several times a year, we make significant, broad changes to our search algorithms and systems. We refer to these as “core updates.” They’re designed to ensure that overall, we’re delivering on our mission to present relevant and authoritative content to searchers. These core updates may also affect Google Discover”, mentioned an official Google blog post.

The core update aims to improve Google’s system to read and assess the overall content quality of a website. “There’s nothing in a core update that targets specific pages or sites. These changes may cause some pages that were previously under-rewarded to do better,” it said.

The blog also mentioned websites might see a dip in traffic after a core update takes place. And there is very little websites can actually do to fix this apart from focusing on bettering content quality.

Google has added a new list of self-assessment questions to determine whether the content you are providing is really good or not. The focus, as always, has been on originality, the kind of research you have done and language style.

Speaking exclusively to Toolbox Marketing Nickolas Rekeda, CMO at MGID says, "Google’s May 2020 Core Update demonstrates Google's continued prioritization of unique, original content over rewrites. With the spread of speculative content surrounding COVID-19 and the upcoming elections, Google is focusing on ensuring users can get their information from original sources.

"However, we can already see the websites’ performance fluctuation as a result of the update. We have seen the biggest drop in organic traffic for those websites that tend to rewrite content, rather than produce original articles; across categories such as food and drink (-38%), automotive (-32%), healthy leaving (-20%).

"On the other hand, news websites are receiving the same amount of organic traffic, although user behavior – particularly those visiting sites through Google search – has changed significantly, as they are interacting less with ads. We have also seen a drop in clicks and viewable impressions for these news sites – including -16.5% in viewable impressions and -19.4% in clicks – but with the same amount of page views. This data shows that unique and relevant content has never been more important, and neither has the power of quality journalism.”