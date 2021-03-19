So far, with increased competition among websites for user attention and the limited amount of subscription spends, advertising is likely to remain the preferred choice for the vast majority of starters, as well as many established projects. In embarking on this monetization model, digital publishers can further choose from a variety of ad formats and platforms.

The paths most often taken by publishers include:

Google AdSense and other banner ads

When working with AdSense or other display ad servers, advertisers can choose one of the bid models: CPM (cost per 1000 impressions), CPC (cost per click), and CPE (cost per engagement). Publishers earn revenue each time a user clicks on CPC ads, views CPM ads, or performs certain actions after seeing CPE ads. All ads compete in one action based on the expected revenue they can earn for publishers. Banner ads do not necessarily match the design and contents of the platform in which they appear, so their presence might be distracting or disengaging for visitors.

Content recommendation widgets and other native formats

Content recommendation widgets are used for the automated distribution of content at scale and can be placed primarily on article pages, in between paragraphs of content, or below the article. Like all native formats, they are designed to align with the surrounding environment.

A similar format is in-feed native ad units; they also mimic the surrounding site design and aesthetics and can be placed in the content feeds on your site. Typically, native formats are considered to be less annoying for visitors and more useful in providing valuable content.

Video ad units

Video formats are more engaging, have high CTR rates, and therefore are in great demand among advertisers. There are in-stream video ads (before, in the middle, or at the end of video content being viewed), out-stream video ads (between articles), and in-banner video ads (placed within banners and autoplay with no sound). It’s recommended to avoid auto-playing video ads with sound as they may damage readers’ content consumption.

Private ads

If you end up with high traffic volume and a reader profile that coincides with the target audience of particular products, you can contact advertisers directly and sell private ads. There will be no middle man, but you will have to carry out the negotiation process and ad implementation on your own.

Sponsored content

You can also help market products through editorial content, i.e. putting dedicated articles on the website for your audience to see and interact with. In this case, you will also have to build up the audience, communicate with direct advertisers or affiliate networks, and also prepare or at least control this commercial content.

Push notifications

Push ads allow advertisers to engage with users who have opted in for relevant content updates, which are sent to them in the form of notifications even when they left the site. Even though this format has a higher CTR on average, push ads are very intrusive for users.

Pop-unders or pop-ups

Pop ads are placed in the new browser windows or boxes that open automatically on top of the main content (pop-ups) or in the background (pop-unders). These formats are the most annoying and can damage the image of your website.