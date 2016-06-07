A title sponsor of the summit, MGID offers real-time solutions based on the DEAL concept developed by IAB.

SANTA MONICA, CA – (Jun 6, 2016) – MGID, a leading native performance advertising network, will today present its new anti-ad blocking technology at the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Ad Blocking & User Experience Summit today in New York. A title sponsor of the summit, MGID Inc. provides monetization solutions to thousands of publishers and high conversion traffic for performance marketers.

Ad blocking was estimated to cost publishers nearly $22 billion globally in 2015 and grew by 41 percent globally in the last 12 months, according to a joint report by PageFair and Adobe.

“Our anti-ad blocking technology is another step in MGID’s continuous efforts to deliver better value for advertisers and increased revenue for publishers, while maintaining the highest quality visitor experience,” said Sergey Denisenko, MGID CEO.

MGID’s proprietary anti-ad blocking offers three real-time solutions based on the DEAL concept developed by IAB, offering 100 percent yield retention to publishers, as well as uninterrupted supply of advertiser’s messages.

MGID's advanced patent-pending engine analyzes hundreds of factors including geography, device, and behavior to predict how consumers will interact with online content and to better optimize conversions for both publishers and advertisers.

Publisher CEOs, CROs, CTOs, and Heads of Product, as well as senior agency and brand executives—will gather at the IAB Ad Blocking & User Experience Summit. It is the only thought leadership forum that fosters peer-to-peer education and debate to help develop actionable solutions so the entire industry can create better user experiences. Visit http://www.iab.com/events/ad-blocking-ux-summit/

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. It is comprised of more than 650 leading media and technology companies that are responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital advertising or marketing campaigns. Founded in 1996, the IAB is headquartered in New York City and has a West Coast office in San Francisco.

About MGID

Established in 2008, MGID Inc. is one of the first native performance advertising networks worldwide. MGID serves thousands of lifestyle and entertainment publishers with billions of quality content impressions monthly, delivering marketing solutions that key into consumer interests without disrupting their online experience.

MGID offers marketing solutions for advertisers, affiliate marketers, online stores, webmasters, web marketers, brand managers, performance-driven media buyers and publishers. MGID’s performance-driven approach ensures relevant, engaged and genuinely interested visitors to its customers’ websites, increasing traffic and revenue while maintaining the quality and relevance online users expect.

MGID’s US operations are headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. For more information, visit http://mgid.com