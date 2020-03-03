Newsweek adopts MGID’s innovative all-in-one monetization solution to drive additional revenue and increase user engagement.

Los Angeles, January 22, 2020: MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising, has become an exclusive native ad provider for Newsweek – a premier news magazine and website with the monthly readership of more than 30 million visitors that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Newsweek will implement MGID’s content recommendation units across all GEOs on desktop, tablet and mobile/AMP to reach the media’s monetization, user engagement and new visitor acquisition goals.

Additionally, Newsweek will use MGID’s internal recirculation technology to strategically manage and optimize the traffic flow across its pages.

“We recognize the value of MGID’s technology aimed to provide our readers with a highly targeted and engaging experience,” comments Alvaro Palacios, COO/CFO of Newsweek. “MGID offered a well thought-through alternative solution, allowing us to not only meet our financial targets, but also maintain control over our monetization and brand strategies,” he continues.

“MGID works with thousands of publishers globally, providing monetization solutions, whistle ensuring users non-intrusive interaction with the brand and publisher content. We are very excited to partner with one of the world's most reputable media outlets” says Michael Korsunsky, CEO at MGID NA. “Our core value, as a company remains to be providing flexible, technologically innovative revenue options, without infringing on publishers freedom to execute their brand’s vision. We are confident this will be a long-lasting partnership, and look forward to supporting Newsweek’s growth and continued success” he adds.

About Newsweek

Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture and politics. In addition to its online and mobile presence, Newsweek publishes weekly English print editions in the United States, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia as well as editions in Japanese, Korean, Polish, Serbian and Spanish.

About MGID

MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising that drives revenue growth for all participants of the ecosystem. Since its foundation in 2008, MGID has become a leading content discovery platform, targeting 850 million unique readers with 185 billion recommendations monthly.

The MGID platform helps publishers retain and monetize audiences, while driving performance and awareness for brands by connecting them to unique audiences, at the right time, with the right content.

For more information: www.mgid.com