The long anticipated and hotly debated GDPR finally came into effect on May 25. Data with expiration dates is our new reality now. It took the digital industry players months to prepare and apply the essential regulations. MGID is no exception.

On April 24 IAB Europe launched their GDPR Transparency and Consent Framework, with an objective to harmonise the efforts of the digital advertising chain in complying with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation. The framework ensures parties do so when processing personal data or accessing both non-personal and personal data on user devices.

Being committed to our publishers’ choices regarding GDPR compliance and acknowledging the importance of utilising data without violating consumers’ privacy, MGID officially registered to be part of IAB Europe’s Global Vendor List.

All third-party vendors, who collect and process personal data or access consumers’ devices, are enabled to do so under the standardised regulation. With this transparency, publishers are able to view which of their partners have an approved status by the IAB Europe’s Framework, and therefore choose which vendors can access individual consumer data records.

As a registered vendor, MGID supports the framework and transparently complies with GDPR.