MGID will be at PerformanceIN Live October 24 – 25 in London. This event is for anyone interested in performance marketing. All the important players in this space will be there to network with, including our very own Chief Marketing Officer Michael Korsunsky.

Learn how to drive the highest volume of traffic and commissions through the best verticals, arbitrage strategies and landing page optimization with Korsunsky, who will be moderating with Voluum and AdPlexity the panel discussion “Native Advertising as a Traffic Source Panel,” 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on October 25, Mezzanine 1.

We look forward to seeing you there! #PILIVE17 #MGID

Schedule a meeting with us at this event: