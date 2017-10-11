The Moscow Affiliate Conference is notorious for its crazy parties and good time. It’s also one of the best places for networking and learning the latest news in the digital advertising space before the bubbly starts pouring!

The MGID team was there and aside from sharing information about the latest company innovations at our booth, we also had the opportunity to network with our colleagues and take part in different panel discussions.

As user experience is key for Western publishers, our VP of Sales Ivan Doruda raised important questions about moderation during a panel discussion.

Doruda discussed why sometimes clients’ creatives get declined. He explained that the same image can’t be displayed in one widget.

MGID continuously works on implementing new systems to simplify the moderation process for advertisers. We have currently launched an automated image De-duplication, which allows to use same images for A/B testing. Additionally we are working on solution that allows our customers to check teasers CTR potential at the moment creatives are added to system.

Doruda also introduced our VIP status. This status gets higher priority within the moderation and creatives processes. Eligible clients are automatically qualified with VIP status if their creatives meet MGID’s editorial policy and they spend at least $1000 USD.

If you’re not sure your creatives meet our editorial policies, please check with your account manager who can let you know or guide you through the process of creating stronger assets. We have detailed guidelines for all ad categories (PG/R/ NC17/ NSFW). Your account manager can also help you with recommendations for specific categories. Here are a few tips to get started with.

Use correctly translated language



Make compelling creatives



Don’t cloak! Our system restricts this. Fines, withdrawal of funds, or banned accounts will occur if any are detected.

Our esteemed colleagues took part at the same discussion and introduced the next topics:

Leadbit discussed the latest trends on market. Specifically about “cash on delivery offers” and hot GEO directions.

Click Dealer spoke about trial offers and modern tendencies in this field. (Trial offer - you subscribe your card and receive demo version of all products until you decide to buy the whole version of product.) A Click Dealer representative also highlighted how the changing Facebook policies affect both publishers and advertisers. Direct advertisers now are more demanding for advertising materials including pre-sales landing pages. The latest tendencies at this market is to work with storytelling and get away from Hollywood glam

An Avazu representative introduced the company and its brand new DSP solution.

The audience raised a lot of questions about ad offers (which landing for which GEOs are working the best) at the end of the panel discussion.

Doruda remarked, “If you notice a tendency don’t follow it, create your own trend.” Pursue new verticals, try to work more with white hat offers, e-commerce, and any online education.