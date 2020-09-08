TBC, 2020: MGID, a global pioneer in native advertising, announced today their partnership with RTB House, a trusted MarTech company offering sophisticated retargeting solutions that drive digital advertising campaigns’ performance. This collaboration will grant RTB House’s advertising partners access to over 850 million global users through the MGID platform.

The integration enables MGID to programmatically sell its premium inventory of native, display and video formats to brands using RTB House’s retargeting technology. Therefore, top online retailers can reach highly-engaged audiences at scale, through native placements on MGID’s publisher websites.

“Being able to deliver highly-targeted yet non-intrusive ad experiences has always been very important for MGID. That is why we look forward to our ongoing collaboration with such a leading company like RTB House. Our integrated partnership is a logical step towards connecting people with relevant products and services they may like,” said Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID.

About MGID

MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising that drives revenue growth for all participants in the advertising ecosystem. Since its foundation in 2008, MGID has become a leading content discovery platform, targeting 850 million unique readers with 185 billion recommendations monthly. The MGID platform helps publishers retain and monetize audiences, while driving performance and awareness for brands by connecting them to unique audiences, at the right time, with the right content.

For more information, visit MGID’s website: ​www.mgid.com

About RTB House

Established in 2012, RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first and only in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their short, mid and long-term goals.

For more information, visit: www.rtbhouse.com