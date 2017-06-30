MGID is pleased to announce its partnership with China Affiliate Meetup. Join Meetup headliners Leadbit & YeahMobi & STM Forum and meet the local affiliate industry! You’ll find everything you need at this important conference. Business networking, expert speeches and a lounge party will create an amazing trip in Xi’an, the heart of ancient China and headquarters for YeahMobi.

The event is featured by the Moscow Affiliate Conference July 14, 2017 at the Gran Melia Xi'an Hotel in China.

MGID Vice President, EMEA, Ivan Doruda will be presenting on International Arbitrage Experience via Native Ad Networks and sharing Success Secrets.

Go here for further information and to RSVP. We look forward to seeing you there!