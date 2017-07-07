MGID is headed to DMEXCO! The schedule is filling up and MGID team can't wait to meet you in person in Cologne!

Stop by our Stand E-018 in Hall 09 during the show, or just drop us a line at dmexco@mgid.com to secure a time slot.

DMEXCO 2016 will feature huge halls, intense seminars, work labs, and an exciting start-up stage. In all of these settings, the focus will be on superlatives and innovations when the most impressive digital pioneers and the most inspiring brands from all over the world take the stage at dmexco in September. Everything will revolve around global digital business, the most successful business models, and the most important trends.

MGID is one of the first native performance advertising networks worldwide and services thousands of publishers with billions of news stories every day, delivering marketing solutions for advertisers that key into consumer interests without disrupting their online experience. Our performance-driven approach ensures relevant, engaged and genuinely interested visitors to its customers’ websites, increasing traffic and revenue by maintaining the quality and relevance online users expect.