Key benefits of MGID’s SDA solution:

Powered by award-winning contextual intelligence technology that automates content classification, reduces inefficient manual labor and increases brand safety

that automates content classification, reduces inefficient manual labor and increases brand safety Fully privacy-compliant first-party publisher data management solution; analyses based on content consumed, not the individual

first-party publisher data management solution; analyses based on content consumed, not the individual Integrates easily with publishers’ existing platforms and customizable for future needs



Los Angeles, 27 October, 2022: MGID, the global advertising platform, has today announced the launch of its Seller Defined Audiences (SDA) solution, enabling publishers to establish high quality, interest-based audience segments and improve inventory monetization.

This is a significant development in the industry’s race for scalable post-cookie addressability solutions. Powered by MGID’s award-winning Contextual Intelligence technology, MGID’s SDA solution automates the content classification process, using natural language processing (NLP) to categorize publishers’ pages into the IAB Content Taxonomy, encompassing 698 categories, 12 brand safety categories and the sentiment of content.

MGID’s SDA solution will be available to its global portfolio of premium publishers, allowing them to define first-party audiences by selecting the most engaged users based on the number and recency of visits to particular categories. By understanding concepts and the relationship between them, instead of simply counting keywords, brand safety is increased with fewer false positives, allowing advertisers to purchase inventory with confidence.





Oleksii Borysov, VP of Product, MGID, says: “Privacy regulations are increasingly limiting addressability for both publishers and advertisers, regardless of what happens to third-party cookies, and when. Publisher first-party data solutions have long been suggested as a viable cookie alternative, but many publishers lack sufficient audience data and the means to activate it. Our Seller Defined Audiences solution solves this problem in a privacy-friendly way, using sophisticated contextual intelligence to analyze the content audiences consume and establish high quality segments. The result is boosted revenue for publishers, data-enriched placements for advertisers and robust brand safety in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem.”