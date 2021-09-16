The collaboration enables MGID’s advertisers to receive trusted third-party measurement for their native and display campaigns

MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising, has directly integrated Oracle Moat Measurement into its platform, to provide enhanced measurement, transparency and verification to its advertisers.

Oracle Moat Analytics will give MGID’s advertisers access to trusted third-party measurement for every aspect of their native and display campaign performance, including viewability and attention, reach, and frequency, as well as sales lift measurement. With the integration, advertisers will benefit from verification by one of the world’s most trusted measurement companies that their campaigns are delivering real value.

“Measuring ad performance and effectiveness is crucial for advertisers wanting to improve their offering and provide a better user experience,” said Mark Kopera, head of product, Oracle Moat. “Our trusted measurement and analytics capabilities give brands the confidence to invest in native advertising and provides transparency on the impact of their ad spend. We look forward to helping MGID continue to extend the value of its platform to advertisers globally.”

Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID, commented: “As our advertising technology continues to evolve, we want to ensure we’re continuing to provide the solutions our advertisers need to optimize campaigns and measure success. We’re constantly evaluating our tools and partnerships to enable brands to feel confident about their investment in MGID, so we’re excited to introduce this new integration that will give our advertisers full transparency into the success of their native and display campaigns, and further prove the quality of our traffic.”