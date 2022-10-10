MGID, the global advertising platform, has announced enhancements to its platform by adding an integration with Getty Images, the leading global visual content creator and marketplace, to better engage its audiences.

With over 495 million visual assets to choose from, this integration with Getty Images gives advertisers using MGID’s trusted platform access to a phenomenal range of images and video to enhance its native ad campaigns. This further cements its commitment to ad quality within its trusted and established platform, enabling advertisers to create high-quality ad content for themselves, and leverage the power of video.

Sergii Denysenko, MGID’s CEO, said: “Delivering the best experience for publishers, advertisers, and consumers is hugely important to us — and this includes adapting to the rise in the use of video in native advertising. Following the launch of our Safety Ranking guidelines last year, we’re thrilled to be integrating access to Getty Images’ vast library of images and, importantly, video, within our platform. Facilitating smaller advertisers to create quality ad content more easily for themselves is so important and, of course, shows our dedication to improving ad quality for all.”