MGID, the global advertising platform, today announced it has met the rigorous standards required to join the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Global Brand Safety Certification Program.

TAG’s certification recognizes MGID’s commitment to developing and executing brand safety processes that contribute to minimizing the risk of ad misplacement for its brand advertisers clients. These processes include transparent content moderation – both manual and automated – third-party verification, safety rankings to identify which items and campaigns are acceptable across MGID’s ad publisher network, and its Contextual Intelligence solution.

TAG Brand Safety Certified is the ad industry's largest and broadest global brand safety certification program. Designed to significantly reduce the risk of the misplacement of advertising on digital media of all types, the program promotes the flow of advertising budgets to companies that set high standards and support the industry's framework for brand safety.

MGID has also again received TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for its dedication to reducing fraudulent traffic across the online advertising supply chain.

“TAG is delighted to announce that MGID has achieved the Brand Safety Certified Seal after an independent audit demonstrated that the company is compliant with the program’s rigorous standards”, said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. “We commend MGID for its continued dedication to establish and maintain best-in-class global standards that protect industry players from potential risks around fraud and brand safety, and we look forward to continuing our work with them as a contributor in strengthening the entire advertising ecosystem.”

Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID said: “Following thorough evaluation, we are delighted to not only receive recertification from TAG for our fraud protection dedication, but also now achieve certification for our commitment to ensuring brand safety. Making certain their ads run alongside trustworthy content is a top priority for marketers. To support our clients in this, MGID has implemented stringent processes and solutions to protect them from potential brand safety threats and provide them with the assurance that their ads will be placed in safe and suitable environments.”