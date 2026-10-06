The new appointment will lead MGID’s next phase of growth in India, strengthening its position across the advertiser and publisher ecosystem.

MGID, the global advertising platform, announced today the appointment of Gaurav Ahuja as Executive Director, India, as MGID looks to strengthen its position in one of the world’s most dynamic digital advertising markets.

In his new role, Ahuja will lead MGID’s business in India, focusing on sustainable growth, amplifying the company’s market presence and deepening relationships with advertisers and publishers. He will also support the expansion of MGID’s AI-powered solutions across the market.

Ahuja brings more than 10 years of experience across both sides of the digital advertising ecosystem. On the advertiser side, he was Head of Business Development & Growth, India at M&C Saatchi Performance and held a leadership role at Pixis.ai. On the publisher side, he worked at Outbrain India and served as Director of Publisher Sales at VDO.AI

India’s digital advertising market is evolving quickly, with advertisers looking for more effective ways to acquire customers and publishers seeking more value from their audiences. Ahuja will focus on helping MGID address both needs through its growing portfolio of AI-powered products and solutions.

Gaurav Ahuja, Executive Director, India at MGID, commented:

“Having worked with both advertisers and publishers, I’ve seen firsthand what each side needs and where their challenges lie. India’s digital advertising market is evolving quickly, and AI is creating new opportunities to improve how advertisers acquire customers and how publishers monetize their audiences. I’m excited to bring that experience to MGID and work with the team to build solutions that deliver better results for our partners.”

Ivan Doruda, CEO at MGID, commented:

“India is a key growth market for MGID, and we see plenty of room to expand our business and strengthen our position here. Gaurav has spent his career building businesses, developing partnerships and turning new opportunities into tangible results. That experience, combined with his knowledge of the local market and entrepreneurial mindset, makes him a great fit to lead MGID India into its next stage of growth.”

Ahuja succeeds Pankaj Sharma, who is stepping away from his commercial responsibilities for the India market.