Global Partnership Enables Affiliate Marketers To Leverage Personalized Content and Product Recommendations for Efficient Lead Generation and Sales

SANTA MONICA, Calif.

MGID, a native advertising pioneer providing high conversion traffic for performance marketers, and Social Discovery Ventures, an international investment holding company that develops, supports and funds online projects in dating, travel, language learning, sharing economy, finances and communication industries, today announced a strategic partnership to connect SDV’s affiliate platform Anastasia’s Affiliates with highly engaged audiences using MGID’s personalized content recommendations engine.

As more brands, businesses and affiliates adopt both content marketing and native advertising as an integral part of their marketing plans, partnership provides a unique opportunity for Anastasia’s affiliates to leverage MGID's technology for efficient lead generation management as well as take advantage of added value MGID provides to their partners.

MGID has developed unique optimization tools that deliver high-quality traffic to performance marketers to improve lead generation and conversions. MGID's advanced patent-pending engine analyzes hundreds of signals including geography, device, behavior, and social media trends to predict the mode of consumer’s interaction with the content and conversion probability.

As a part of this strategic partnership MGID and Anastasiadate will compete for the Best Lead Generation Campaign at the European Performance Marketing Awards, presenting successful campaigns for consideration.

MGID will also attend, sponsor and present at PerformanceIN’s first Europe-wide Performance Marketing Awards ceremony in Amsterdam this July.

“It’s easy for performance marketers to overlook the significant impact native marketing and content-focused campaigns can have on conversions,” said Sergey Denisenko, CEO, MGID. “Our participation in the European Performance Marketing Awards with Anastasiadate is a way for us to signal how optimized native advertising campaigns can drive high-quality and engaged traffic with significantly higher returns than other marketing tactics.”

The European Performance Marketing Awards will begin July 4, 2016.

About MGID

MGID, established in 2008, is one of the first native advertising companies worldwide. Today, the global advertising partner promotes billions of news stories and products daily, offering marketing solutions for advertisers, affiliate marketers, online stores, webmasters, web marketers, brand managers, performance-driven media buyers and publishers. A trusted partner, MGID drives relevant, genuinely interested visitors to its customers’ websites, increasing engaged relevant traffic and maximizing revenue.

MGID’s U.S. operations are headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, see http://mgid.com.

About Social Discovery Ventures

SDVentures is the international umbrella brand for a group of technology and software engineering companies. Founded back in 1991 today SDVentures is a collection of more than 50 unique online brands which enable people around the globe to discover each other through the power of shared interests and mutual benefit. For its corporate clients the company also offers interface development solutions, usability testing and online payment services for e-commerce projects. Apart from that SDVentures invests into the fields of art, technology and science as well as provides support to socially significant initiatives aimed at the development of local communities.

For more information, please follow the link: http://sdventures.com/.