MGID, the global advertising platform, announced a partnership with Playmaker, the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media brands. The partnership will see the direct integration of MGID’s native ads across Playmaker’s web properties to maximise user experience and engagement and increase traffic and monetisation.

MGID’s network of advertisers across the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico will benefit from access to Playmaker’s 101 million monthly web users that engage with a portfolio of sports media brands, including Futbol Sites, Yardbarker Media, and The Nation Network. MGID’s high-quality native advertising offering will enable Playmaker’s media brands to monetise their traffic through non-intrusive and contextually-relevant native ads while also increasing page views. MGID’s native ad formats are targeted to the most relevant sections of a user’s content journey to ensure maximum engagement.

“This is a great opportunity for leading advertisers to access Playmaker’s expansive audience of sports fans. Without essential revenue streams, sports media brands cannot serve great content to their fans. At the same time, fans need to see content and ads that enhance their overall experience,” said Sergio Vives, global head of publisher acquisition at MGID.

“This is a great step in our journey to grow our offering and innovate at the edge of digital media advertising. We look forward to connecting Playmaker’s scale of audience to MGID’s relevant, high-quality content.”

“In a changing digital landscape, where effective targeting and attribution is becoming increasingly complex, teaming up with MGID will provide essential alignment between consumer and marketer needs through our trusted brands,” added Michael Bellom, head of revenue operations at Playmaker.