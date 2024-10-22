At MGID, we're constantly innovating to deliver top-notch, AI-driven solutions. One of the key technologies we use for generating creative content is Meta Llama 3, a state-of-the-art open-source language model developed by Meta. This model allows us to create engaging, high-quality visuals for our advertising campaigns with incredible efficiency.

Why Meta Llama 3?

Meta Llama 3 is a powerful AI model known for its ability to process and generate language at a high level of sophistication. With 8B and 70B parameter models, Llama 3 demonstrates best-in-class performance on various benchmarks, including tasks involving reasoning, creative content generation and more. By leveraging this technology, MGID can quickly produce relevant and engaging creatives that cater to our audience’s preferences.

How We Use Meta Llama 3

MGID uses Meta Llama 3 to provide advanced AI-generated creative content, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of our campaigns. The capabilities of Meta Llama 3 allow us to offer innovative solutions while ensuring responsible usage and alignment with industry standards.

Built with Meta Llama 3

In line with transparency and legal guidelines, it is important to note that some of the creative materials generated by our platform may have been built with Meta Llama 3. MGID is committed to complying with the licensing requirements of Meta Llama 3, and you can find more information about the licensing agreement here.

For more details about Meta Llama 3, you can refer to Meta’s official website.