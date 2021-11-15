We already know we can expect an increase in online shopping interest this holiday season. After a flurry of businesses turned to selling online to cope with Corona-driven restrictions in brick-and-mortar locations, online shopping has become a much more common experience across the world. What, then, should advertisers pay attention to?

Holiday shopping to increase across demographics

Age

In general, it is being reported that consumers across both age and gender demographics are turning more and more to sales, both online and in-store, for their holiday gift list. Finder reports that 69% of people aged 18-24 are most likely to shop if the price fits. But even in the 65+ demographic, who have historically shown the least interest, over half of the surveyed adults say they would shop sales if the offer struck the right chord.

Gender

Comparable percentages of men and women plan to participate: 59% of the men and 57% of the women surveyed have expressed an interest in shopping the holiday sales, especially if the discount were around 50% of the full retail price.

Online increases vs in-store

44% more shoppers chose online vs in-store shopping in 2020. The trend is expected to slightly increase in 2021, fed by ongoing health concerns, as well as by the improved online shopping experience and better online prices.

What is also extremely important: online ads drive foot traffic. Attribution is still not easy to manage, but studies indicate that seeing an online holiday sale ad is likely to increase foot traffic and in-person sales.

Mobile shopping still big

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of mobile shopping in general. The results of this trend are likely to be spilling over into post-pandemic times as well. In the first half of the year, mobile shopping increased by 30%.

However, while mobile traffic is growing overall, Adobe estimates that 2021 will see holiday shopping on smartphones hitting a plateau. Still, at $86 billion expected spend, that’s still a considerable amount of profit you can target by customizing your ad experience.

Buy Now, Pay Later gains momentum

As a way of having one’s cake and eating it too, the trend of BNPL shopping is expected to increase. 10% more shoppers compared to 2020 and 40% more compared to 2019 are using this option even for small purchases.

The BNPL options cover everything from large electronics to smaller grocery orders.

Brand loyalty gets weaker

According to McKinsey’s findings last year and confirmed across industries and regions, around 40% of shoppers switched brands or retailers.

With over half of last year’s holiday shopping being conducted online, customers have received positive experiences and grown to trust online retailers. This will further drive a willingness to switch brands and retailers.

If not loyalty, then what drives online shopping? Not surprisingly, the main reason for the switch was a better price/value proposition.

Multi- and omnichannel user experience

In 2021, the increase in online selling is all related to a comfortable experience for the user. This includes giving users access to a company’s offering across all channels and devices. A multi-channel retail experience could include, for instance, brick-and-mortar stores, WhatsApp, TikTok, Google Shopping, the company’s own website and more. Omnichannel would include all possible options, whereas multichannel would collect the most relevant or accessible channels in order to reach customers at more touchpoints.

In 2021, omnichannel (the name generically adopted for both types of customer targeting) is the new normal. Customers experience the product in a physical store and then shop online for the cheapest offer; read online reviews and finalize the purchase in a store; order online and pick up in person; and so on.

For optimum results, messages have to be channel-first, not audience-first. There are, for instance, different trends on TikTok vs Instagram, websites vs social media and so on. Needless to say, native ads can work perfectly on their own or in combination with other channels. For example, you can overview the hottest discounts in native editorials or entertain users with quizzes and other interactive content, and then retarget this audience across other platforms using MGID pixels.

When looking for the best-fit communication channels, you have to take into account user demographics, user interactions in these channels and their interests, and ultimately, the cost-efficiency of reaching these audiences.

Start holiday advertising ASAP!

This year, on top of other concerns, e-commerce is challenged above everything by the unprecedented supply chain strain. This is expected to persist into the holiday season and well beyond. With delays forecasted across the world, holiday shoppers must have realistic expectations.

The challenge of these realistic expectations starts from production, where raw materials may also be hit by shortages, and ends in the last-mile delivery. Quick and hassle-free delivery is an e-commerce must that shoppers value above all else. Free delivery and returns are by now not a perk, but an expectation, as evidenced in McKinsey’s report. Early proof: out-of-stock messages have already increased 172% this year to date.

Shoppers are already aware, to a large extent, of the possibility of delays and an estimated 40% have consequently started their holiday shopping early this year. Adobe also estimates that this year’s holiday shopping began in October. If shoppers are ready and retailers are not, there is massive potential for disappointment and profit loss.

How do you stand out in this crowded holiday landscape? Two key factors of a successful holiday marketing strategy are great ad design and originality. However, depending on your category, here are some specific recommendations to catch the eye and loosen the purse strings of your target audience.