Did you know that almost half of Gen Z prefers celebrating Valentine’s Day with friends or even solo? That’s right — this holiday isn’t just for couples anymore. Over the years, Valentine’s Day has outgrown its traditional mold of roses, chocolates and candlelit dinners. Now, it’s a celebration of love in all its forms — friendships, self-love and family connections.

For Gen Z, this day is all about inclusivity, individuality and even sustainability. They’re redefining how we think about love and how it’s expressed, making it less about clichés and more about meaning.

So, how does this affect brands? In this article, we’ll examine how Gen Z celebrates Valentine’s Day and what advertisers need to know to stay on their radar.

Gen Z’s Unique Take on Valentine’s Day

Let’s face it: Gen Z has a knack for making everything their own, and Valentine’s Day is no exception. While many still celebrate the holiday, they approach it with a fresh perspective — one that’s less about tradition and more about creativity, meaning and inclusivity.

For Gen Z, Valentine’s isn’t just about love for others; it’s about expressing who they are. This generation thrives on individuality, which is why they prefer personalized experiences over mass-market gestures. Forget cookie-cutter gifts — if it doesn’t feel unique or authentic, it’s not worth their time.

Ever heard of Galentine’s Day? It’s the perfect example of how Gen Z has made Valentine’s their own. This day is all about celebrating friendships with brunches, movie nights or just hanging out with your girlfriends. And for those who prefer flying solo, self-love is front and center. From spa days to shopping therapy, Gen Z knows how to treat themselves right.

And here’s something brands need to understand: romantic love shouldn’t be your only focus. Gen Z celebrates love in all forms, romantic or otherwise. Whether it’s self-love, platonic or familial, they’re all about embracing the connections that matter most.

What drives this generation on Valentine's Day?

Sustainability: Many Gen Zers are moving away from flashy, throwaway gifts. They’re choosing second-hand, eco-friendly or one-of-a-kind items instead. Meaningful moments: A heartfelt message, a unique playlist or a DIY creation often means more than expensive jewelry. Ditching the pressure: Valentine’s doesn’t have to be a big deal. For some, it’s about cozy nights with Netflix, pizza and a good playlist — no pressure, just vibes.

Brands that want to connect with Gen Z need to think beyond the usual Valentine’s playbook. Celebrate individuality, embrace diversity and most importantly, keep it real. That’s how you’ll earn their love — and their attention.

Trends That Resonate with Gen Z

Gen Z isn’t just redefining Valentine’s Day — they’re setting trends that reflect their values and lifestyle. To connect with this generation, brands need to pay attention to what matters most to them and adapt their messaging accordingly. Let’s uncover the trends that are shaping how Gen Z celebrates love in 2025.

1. Self-Love Takes Center Stage

For Gen Z, self-love is a lifestyle. This generation sees Valentine’s Day as the perfect excuse to prioritize themselves. From indulging in skincare routines to splurging on their favorite snacks, self-care is the ultimate celebration. Brands that highlight self-love in their messaging or offer products geared toward pampering and self-care will win big.

Example for a skincare brand: Launch a Valentine’s self-care bundle with products labeled Love Yourself or Glow for You. Create tutorials on pampering routines for a cozy night in. Promote with the message: “This Valentine’s, make yourself your favorite person.”

2. Eco-Friendly Everything

Sustainability is non-negotiable for Gen Z. They’re ditching mass-produced gifts for eco-conscious choices like second-hand treasures, handmade items or experiences that leave no carbon footprint. If your brand promotes sustainability, Valentine’s Day is the time to amplify that message.

Example for a sustainable fashion brand: Promote second-hand or upcycled Valentine’s outfits. Highlight messages like: “Romance the planet with sustainable style” and offer discounts on vintage-inspired looks. Feature user-generated content showing creative, eco-friendly Valentine’s gifts.

3. Friendship Over Romance

Friendships are the heart of Valentine’s Day for many Gen Zers. Galentine’s Day and small gatherings with friends are a growing trend. Brands can tap into this by promoting group experiences, shareable gifts or campaigns that celebrate platonic love.

Example for a fast-food chain: Introduce a limited-time Galentine’s Feast deal for groups of friends. Bundle crowd favorites into shareable packs with the tagline: “Celebrate love, fries and friendship.” Pair it with a social media campaign encouraging friends to tag each other for a chance to win free meals.

4. Humor and Realness in Messaging

Gen Z loves humor and authenticity. Forget the overly polished, picture-perfect campaigns — they want relatable, funny and unfiltered content. Ads that use humor to poke fun at Valentine’s clichés or highlight real-life love stories resonate the most.

Example for a streaming service: Create a campaign around anti-Valentine’s playlists or funny breakup movie marathons. Use humor in ads with taglines like: “Who needs a date when you’ve got pizza, a blanket and this lineup?”

5. Diverse Representations of Love

Inclusivity is a must. Valentine’s Day is no longer just about couples — it’s about all types of love. Brands that reflect diverse relationships, identities and experiences in their campaigns show they’re aligned with Gen Z’s values.

Example for a jewelry brand: Launch a campaign called Love in Every Form, featuring couples, friendships and self-love moments. Showcase pieces that celebrate individuality, with customizable options for engraving personal messages or initials.

6. Affordable and Practical Gifting

Gen Z values meaningful gifts that don’t break the bank. Practical items, personalized keepsakes or DIY ideas often hold more appeal than luxury products. Highlight budget-friendly options and unique ideas in your campaigns to capture their attention.

Example for a bookstore or stationery brand: Offer thoughtful Valentine’s kits with journals, pens, and motivational books. Market them as gifts for self-reflection or for sharing with friends. Use messaging like: “Thoughtful gifts for every kind of love story.”

Practical Advice from MGID Specialists: Crafting Gen Z-Approved Valentine’s Day Campaigns

And now, let’s dive into expert insights straight from MGID’s Creative Department. Our specialists have curated actionable tips to help brands craft Valentine’s Day campaigns that resonate with Gen Z and beyond. Here’s how to create ads that captivate, engage and inspire.

1. Short, Sweet and Relatable Messaging

Gen Z appreciates brevity and emotional authenticity. Use concise, heartfelt language that feels relatable and genuine — anything overly polished or forced will fall flat.

For romance:

Your love story deserves something real. Celebrate it your way

Because love is about connection, not perfection

For friendship:

Celebrate the ones who make life sweeter — your squad, your ride-or-dies

Valentine’s is for every kind of love. Share it with your people

For self-love:

You deserve all the love, especially from yourself

This Valentine’s, be your own best date

💡 Pro tip: Add a touch of humor or meme culture to resonate better, e.g., “Roses are red, violets are blue, this day’s for you — and snacks too!”

2. Aesthetic Design: Fresh, Bold and Inclusive

Gen Z is visually driven, but they prefer designs that are bold, modern and reflective of diversity. Traditional hearts and roses are fine, but mix them with edgy and fresh elements for a contemporary twist.

Color palette:

Bold neons: Neon pinks and blues make designs pop and feel modern.

Neon pinks and blues make designs pop and feel modern. Gradient effects: Smooth transitions between colors, like red to purple or teal to coral, give a digital-era vibe.

Smooth transitions between colors, like red to purple or teal to coral, give a digital-era vibe. Neutral tones with pops of color: Keep it clean with earthy hues, accented by bright symbols.

Visual elements:

Retro & Y2K aesthetics: Play with nostalgic designs that evoke Tumblr-era vibes or early 2000s aesthetics.

Play with nostalgic designs that evoke Tumblr-era vibes or early 2000s aesthetics. Inclusive imagery: Show diverse couples, friends and individuals of different backgrounds and identities.

Show diverse couples, friends and individuals of different backgrounds and identities. Playful symbols: Use emojis, quirky icons or doodles that Gen Z associates with digital communication.

💡 Pro tip: Consider interactive design formats like Instagram filters or GIF-style visuals to engage their tech-savvy side.

3. Celebrate Diverse Relationships and Experiences

Gen Z values inclusivity and representation. Valentine’s campaigns should celebrate all forms of love, moving beyond romantic clichés to highlight self-love, friendships and diverse relationships.

Key themes:

LGBTQ+ representation: Feature couples and individuals from the LGBTQ+ community in authentic, relatable scenarios.

Feature couples and individuals from the LGBTQ+ community in authentic, relatable scenarios. Platonic love: Focus on friends celebrating together or sharing small gestures of care.

Focus on friends celebrating together or sharing small gestures of care. Cultural diversity: Use visuals and stories that reflect various traditions and styles of celebration.

💡 Pro tip: Incorporate user-generated content (UGC) into your campaigns, such as asking followers to share their unique Valentine’s celebrations.

4. Dynamic Motion and Design Trends

Static visuals are less likely to catch Gen Z’s attention. Incorporate motion graphics and dynamic design elements to create visually engaging ads.

Motion effects:

Animated doodles, floating emojis or sparkling effects.

Quick, bold transitions between fun, vibrant visuals.

Cinematic short videos that tell real, unscripted love stories.

Personalization:

Add dynamic features, like personalized greetings (“Happy Valentine’s, [Name]!”).

Offer interactive options like creating their own Valentine’s e-card or curated playlists.

💡 Pro tip: Use platforms like TikTok to showcase behind-the-scenes or relatable “outtakes” to add authenticity.

5. Interactive Ads for a Two-Way Experience

Gen Z doesn’t just consume content — they interact with it. Rich media ads encouraging participation are perfect for this audience.

Interactive elements:

Swipe-to-reveal features: Create swipeable content that reveals personalized messages or gift ideas.

Fun quizzes: What’s Your Love Language? or Which Valentine’s Gift Matches Your Vibe?

What’s Your Love Language? or Which Valentine’s Gift Matches Your Vibe? Augmented reality (AR): Let users virtually try on products like accessories or makeup.

💡 Pro tip: Encourage them to share their quiz results or AR experiences on social media with branded hashtags.

6. Call-to-Actions (CTAs) That Speak Their Language

Gen Z responds better to casual, playful CTAs that feel personal and engaging. Avoid overly corporate or generic phrases.

Examples:

Swipe right on self-love — shop now!

our perfect Valentine’s vibe? Find it here

No one loves you like you do — treat yourself today

💡 Pro tip: Use platform-specific CTAs like “Tap the link in bio” for Instagram or “Click below to vibe with us” for TikTok.

7. Showcase Sustainability

Gen Z is environmentally conscious and appreciates brands that align with their values. Highlight eco-friendly initiatives and sustainable gift ideas in your campaigns.

How to do it:

Promote second-hand, upcycled or DIY gift options.

Highlight any steps your brand is taking to reduce its carbon footprint.

Use messaging like, “Love the planet while you share the love.”

💡 Pro tip: Share authentic stories of how your brand contributes to sustainability, with visuals or real data to back it up.

Love, Reinvented: The Gen Z Way

Valentine’s Day is no longer about following the rules — it’s about rewriting them. Gen Z has turned this holiday into a celebration of love in all its forms: bold, unique and unapologetically real. It’s a reminder that love is something you nurture within yourself, your friendships and the world around you.

So, whether it’s self-care rituals, eco-conscious gifting or celebrating your crew with a pizza night and laughter, this generation is proving that love is what you make it. As the world adapts to their fresh perspective, one thing is clear: the future of Valentine’s is as diverse and dynamic as the people celebrating it.

Here’s to celebrating love — on your terms, in your way and for all the right reasons.