Global advertising platform MGID today announced the appointment of Kenneth López Triquell as VP of Sales, and Tadej Pavlic as Head of Product - Advertisers. The new hires will help MGID support advertisers, building on existing relationships and expanding the business footprint across global markets.

Kenneth López Triquell holds over 20 years of experience in the adtech industry including sales leadership roles at ADARA, Adsmurai, Zemanta, and Seedtag. In his new role, Kenneth will leverage data, technology, and innovation to position MGID as a key player in delivering effective and engaging advertising solutions for its global partners. He will also closely monitor emerging industry trends to strategically apply them to drive growth and access global markets.

Tadej Pavlic is a seasoned executive with over 13 years of advertising experience between adtech and DOOH. In 2015 he joined Zemanta, later acquired by Outbrain, where he led global account management and post-sales teams. As Head of Products - Advertisers, his focus will be on aligning MGID’s innovative product development with client needs and market opportunities to deliver more impactful results to its partners and strengthen the position of MGID as a leader in cutting-edge adtech solutions.

Commenting on his new role, Kenneth López Triquell said,

“The opportunities posted by advancements in AI, evolving regulations around user protection, and the ever-growing demand for relevant, meaningful content make this such an exciting time to be entering a new role in the adtech space. More than ever, it’s essential to stay ahead of these trends, adapt to change, and lead the way in creating sustainable value for our clients and audiences.”

Tadej Pavlic added,

“Having worked with MGID as a partner in previous roles, I am looking forward to being part of MGID’s global success story and joining the talented team I’ve come to know over the years. As we look ahead, my goal is to use MGID’s ever-expanding range of solutions to bring significant value to advertisers looking to thrive in this dynamic industry.”

Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID, commented,