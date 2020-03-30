This period of change proves that flexibility and strategic planning are essential for long-term survival in digital marketing. You cannot always work with the approaches that proved to be fruitful in the past. Currently, the overall market conditions and consumer spending behavior are being disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, and your next moves will determine whether or not you will be among the market leaders that survived the crisis.

Staying relevant to consumers

As always, the starting point of your digital strategy should be the update of your product portfolio and targets. Determine which offers are still relevant for the users residing in different regions.

At present, it looks like the following verticals are more promising compared to the overall economy knockdown:

OTT video services

Online education platforms and courses

Gaming products

Financial and insurance offers

VPN services, browser plugins, and antivirus software

VR/AR products

Surveys, etc.

Take into account that the market perspectives change quickly. You have to be able to switch at the pace of market dynamics or even faster.

In some cases, you still will be able to drive an immense amount of traffic to the landing page, but sales and approval rates will be close to zero. For example, this can happen if you advertise the lifestyles that people may not be able to live in a short-term perspective. Do not look only at traffic volume; audit an entire marketing funnel and keep the disposable income of your consumers in mind.

Even though offline consumption is not going anywhere, users are less likely to experiment with the new products and have less disposable income to spend. Therefore, nutra and other offline verticals will be decreasing in the nearby perspective. Working with physical products, you should monitor the news and restrictions in the target regions daily, the availability of delivery services and call centers in these jurisdictions. For example, the situation with the delivery and supply change restrictions in Italy may change tomorrow, which is important if you don’t want to blur the performance statistics of your campaign.

Ready-to-go creative approaches for up-and-coming niches

In the nearest future, consumers may not be able to continue their regular activities and use many offline entertainment options. They may not be able to go to the cinema, mall, sports events, or even public places as before the crisis. Therefore you can appeal to these needs by advertising substitute online activities.

Video gaming, sports betting, OTT video services, and online education platforms are the perfect products to target the increased urge for online entertainment and activities:

Working with these online offers can be effective to emphasize boredom from social distancing, self-isolation, canceled events and explain the convenience of online substitutes. Sometimes putting additional discounts or bonuses for the online services will resonate with end-users.

During the pandemic outbreak, online chatting and dating represent new ways of safe connection and getting new acquaintances. Working with dating offers, focus on the possibilities to meet and flirt with people and touch nobody.

As users seek more protection in all areas of their lives, cyber protection, VPN software, and insurance offers also become more relevant to their needs.

However, you have to take into account that using today’s crisis context in ads creatives may draw bitter criticism and pose certain risks for brand safety. For example, Amul’s brand was accused of insensitivity when the visual ad captured the homecoming of Indians from coronavirus in China.

Conclusion

Every situation can be turned into a multitude of opportunities; however, make sure that you opt for the ethical ones and come up with creatives that hit with harmless wit rather than exploit public fears. Always keep your end consumers in mind, i.e. what do they need now, how do they feel about the coronavirus global scare, and tailor your message to be empathetic and understanding about their current condition.