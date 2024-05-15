Do you want to become a Braip affiliate? Hailing itself as the first and best platform for conversion rate optimization, Braip supports selling both physical and digital products. And while that’s most likely what got you interested, the benefits extend to more than just the product selection for a Braip affiliate. Not to mention that you came at just the right time! Between 2019 and 2022, the value of the e-commerce industry in Brazil doubled in size. With that, both Braip affiliates and the platform itself have stepped up to fulfill this increasing demand.

But how do you maximize your conversions to generate the most sales? Learn more about Braip in this post and discover how to expand its capabilities with MGID integration.

About Braip: How It Works and the Basics

How does Braip work? In the same way as practically any other marketplace:

Set up an online shop Sell products Make money

This time-tested model is facilitated by the features on how to promote Braip products and other aspects of marketing online. Here’s another great thing about using this platform: you don’t have to do it alone. With the help of a Braip affiliate, you can reach a wider audience and increase your orders. Later in this article, we will talk about the key features you’ll benefit from as a Braip affiliate or seller. These are things that may directly or indirectly benefit you, like automated campaign management and multi-currency and multi-language support.

How to Register with Braip as an Affiliate

Like many e-commerce platforms, creating an account is very easy:

Click the Register button at the top right corner of the page. Select I’m an Affiliate to experience how the Braip affiliate sales platform works and click Continue. Provide your name, email address, phone number and CPF/CNPJ. Tick the Terms and Conditions checkbox and click Continue.

If your registration application was successful, you will have now officially overcome the first hurdle toward learning how to be a Braip affiliate. You’re one step closer to selecting a product, generating sales and earning commissions.

Completing Your Profile

There’s just one last thing you have to do before you can start selling as a Braip affiliate: complete your profile. This includes:

Registering yourself or a legal entity as a Responsible User: There are no withdrawal limits for Braip affiliates operating as legal entities, but for individuals, this is set at 1,900 BRL per month.

There are no withdrawal limits for Braip affiliates operating as legal entities, but for individuals, this is set at 1,900 BRL per month. Registering a bank account: If you registered as an individual, the bank account you registered must be for an individual as well. An individual Braip affiliate should also have the account under their name.

These are the most important, but you can also add a photo to your profile and even change the phone number associated with your account.

Building Your Riches with Braip: How to Make Money on This Platform

Now that you have taken care of creating an account, you’re free to make money using the platform. Have you decided to try to generate sales as a Braip affiliate? Great! Many platform users have succeeded in making money this way, but remember that you have options. Once you learn how to affiliate with Braip products, you can also explore other income-generating capabilities that the platform supports. Braip has a variety of tools to help you with every step of the process. Essentially, there are three ways to earn: work as a Braip affiliate, dropship items and sell your own products.

Create Your Own Products

Do you have an existing business, or do you plan to start one? Then, you’ll have great selling opportunities beyond being a Braip affiliate. At Braip, your products are the star of the show, so to speak, and are the main source of income for both affiliates and businesses. This is also a good option if you’re making your offers available online as well. By opening an online store, you can reach people who wouldn’t have otherwise heard of your brand. It even gives you the opportunity to centralize all your online selling activities into one platform instead of using various social media accounts.

Dropshipping

Let’s say that you’re not convinced that starting as a Braip affiliate is the right move for you. But at the same time, you don’t want to create your own product. A nice middle ground is dropshipping. With dropshipping, you don’t have to own the products that you’re selling (like an affiliate marketer), but you’re promoting items and getting money for your work (like any normal business).

Dropshipping is a great option if you want to be able to set your own margins and have complete control over how the online shop is run. You’ll also be able to offer a more diverse range of products because you can easily source them from different dropshipping suppliers.

Sell as a Braip Affiliate

If you want your job to begin and end with sales, this is the best option for you. Here, you have complete freedom over what you sell and promote to your audience. Being a Braip affiliate may be the best choice if you:

Don’t want to conceptualize and create products;

Have an online following;

Are a whiz at running marketing campaigns.

Even if you don’t fit all three, you can still work as a Braip affiliate. This platform has a number of resources to help you become a more effective seller. If you need help, you can start with their articles on the Braip platform.

What Are the Key Features of the Braip Platform?

When you think about it, the foundational features necessary for a successful e-commerce platform are the same. You need to satisfy the needs of everyone using the platform — your affiliate, seller and customer. In this regard, we can say that Braip has done a great job in considering the three types of user. Taken as a whole, each of the key features that were created helps in improving the user experience of buyers while also increasing the income of the average Braip affiliate and seller. See everything that makes this e-commerce platform a huge success in the following subsections.

Selling Both Physical and Digital Products

Some platforms specialize only in certain types of products or formats. However, a Braip affiliate has a greater range of options because the platform allows creators to sell both physical and digital wares. Because of this, you’ll be able to enjoy these advantages as a Braip affiliate:

Better market reach because you can target buyers of all preferences;

More options for finding the best fit for your audience;

Increased resilience to shifts in market preferences.

All these advantages can help a Braip affiliate who is still trying to find their place in the digital marketing space, opening more room for exploration to see what works best.

Automated Campaign Management

If you are a Braip affiliate, you have the amazing privilege of focusing solely on the marketing side of things, but the benefits don’t stop there. If you’re running a campaign as a Braip affiliate, you don’t have to keep your eye on it 24/7. Based on the data that’s coming in, certain decisions can be made for you automatically. Here is what it means for you as a Braip affiliate:

Maximizing every Real you spend;

Never missing the opportunity to shift to a more effective strategy;

Having more time to search for other products that you can promote.

If you want to succeed as a Braip affiliate, use all available tools at your disposal. Thankfully, many of them are already on the platform.

Real-Time Analytics and Reporting

Time is money. And money is, you know, money! As a Braip affiliate, getting information in a timely manner can make the difference between failure and success. Because the platform supports real-time analytics and reporting, you can:

Feel confident about the relevance of the decisions that you’re making;

Act on any suspicious activities right away;

Ensure that your automation tools are working based on the latest information.

In any kind of marketing, information is incredibly valuable. So, a Braip affiliate with access to real-time analytics and reporting will be in a better position to improve their earning potential further.

Multi-Currency and Language Support

Just because you are based in Brazil doesn’t mean that you need to limit yourself to this market. We all know that the Brazilian e-commerce market is very lucrative for a Braip affiliate, but why not explore what’s beyond Brazil, too? With the platform supporting the use of multiple currencies and languages, you’ll be able to:

Connect to an international market;

Express commitment to audiences outside of Brazil;

Help clients avoid performing currency conversions in their heads when purchasing.

A Braip affiliate cannot set the languages and currencies supported; however, because creators can do so, the leads you direct to them will be more likely to purchase.

Braip App

Every Braip affiliate and seller can now easily access and monitor sales on their mobile device. This is thanks to the Braip app, which you can download on an Android or iOS mobile device. From the Menu, a Braip affiliate will be able to access various functions, including Dashboard, Orders, Settings and more. You can even receive notifications for various events right on your phone.

So, no matter where you are, you can always be on top of your Braip affiliate operations. The current version isn’t sufficient to replace the web browser version completely. However, once you’ve set up your store and/or campaign, the app is a great way to manage your operations.

The Braip Affiliate Platform: How It Works for Marketing in Brazil

Do you know how they say that the whole is often greater than the sum of its parts? This is true for Braip as well. Individually, the features can help every Braip affiliate in building the foundations for sustained success. However, every part of this platform serves a higher purpose: contributing to the growth of the Brazilian e-commerce market. The role of Braip is more than just to create features and tools: it’s to create an environment where Braip affiliates can thrive regardless of whether they’re promoting products made by Brazilian or international creators.

Customization for Local Preferences

A Braip affiliate may be Brazilian, but that doesn’t mean that their market has to be local. Regardless of who the target audience is, you can rest assured that it will fit the expectations in that market. As a Braip affiliate, you can benefit from the platform’s multi-language and multi-currency support by making Braip accessible to international buyers. By maximizing the reach of Braip best selling products and every other offer on the site, an affiliate can potentially bring money into the Brazilian economy. As you can see, Brazil wins when a Braip affiliate wins!

Compliance with Brazilian E-Commerce Laws

The platform also ensures compliance with existing local laws. This is made possible by ensuring the proper identification of the individual or legal entity. So, it’s not just about how to sell. No Braip registration can be completed unless you comply with these two requirements:

A valid CPF/CNPJ as part of the account creation process;

Registration as a responsible individual or legal entity, complete with identification and bank account.

Afterward, you’ll be free to start your work as a Braip affiliate. You can now apply to become an affiliate for various product owners and earn from the customers that you helped close.

Freedom on What Products to Sell as a Braip Affiliate

The affiliate part of the platform can be considered a marketplace in itself. There, you will see all the products from the various creators who have chosen to use Braip. How to sell on Braip on your cell phone as an affiliate? The platform may not be there yet, but as an affiliate, you’ll always have:

The ability to see the specifics of the commission structure for any product;

Browse across various categories to make it easier to find options that fit your audience;

Apply to become a Braip affiliate for any of the products in the affiliate marketplace.

Of course, the product creators still have the option of accepting or rejecting your affiliate application. So, always put your best foot forward!

How to Make Money on Braip More Efficiently Through MGID’s Integration with Braip

You’ve seen the capabilities of Braip, but let’s take it a step further. Integrations, in general, are supported by Braip. How to make money online using this platform? Create a seamless connection from MGID to Braip to enhance your campaign management. By using MGID integration to improve how to sell via Braip, you’ll enjoy:

Real-time data sync: Every action is recorded as it happens.

Every action is recorded as it happens. Streamlined workflow: Remove unnecessary steps to campaign management.

Remove unnecessary steps to campaign management. Automated actions: A Braip affiliate can automate various work processes when certain conditions are met.

A Braip affiliate can automate various work processes when certain conditions are met. Enhanced insights: Get in-depth insights from current data to increase sales.

Performing MGID Integration via Webhooks

The first option that a Braip affiliate has for MGID integration is to do it via Webhooks. If you’ve used other e-commerce platforms before, you’re probably familiar with its integration process since this is normally the only option available. Improving your capabilities related to how to use Braip to make money is pretty simple:

Webhook setup: Navigate to conversion tracking and select Webhook. From there, choose Braip from the third-party platform dropdown and create the desired event to obtain the Webhook URL.

Navigate to conversion tracking and select Webhook. From there, choose Braip from the third-party platform dropdown and create the desired event to obtain the Webhook URL. Data transmission and processing: Open the postback configuration tab and paste the MGID-generated URL for this event.

Open the postback configuration tab and paste the MGID-generated URL for this event. Confirmation and feedback: Perform a test conversion to verify the integration.

You can find more detailed instructions here.

Native Integration

A Braip affiliate using native integration is taking advantage of the direct connection between MGID and the platform. When available, this is the better option because it uses optimizations that are already built into the connected platforms.

MGID configuration: Choose MGID Pixel as the tracking method.

Choose MGID Pixel as the tracking method. Webhook setup: Add the event name that will have a conversion step in order to receive the URL from Webhook.

Add the event name that will have a conversion step in order to receive the URL from Webhook. Braip configuration: Open the postback configuration tab, post the URL and select the tracked event.

Open the postback configuration tab, post the URL and select the tracked event. Confirmation and feedback: Perform tests to make sure the integration is successful.

Upgrade your Braip affiliate capabilities with native integration. For a more detailed explanation, you can check out our instructions for integration here.

Going from an Affiliate Zero to Hero: How to Sell Automatically on Braip for Affiliates

Getting started may be a little tricky, especially if you’re exploring new terrain. Thankfully, as an affiliate for Braip, you’ll have a lot of things going on for you:

Top tools and resources suited even for a beginner Braip affiliate;

Lots of top-notch products that practically sell themselves;

MGID integration to help you better analyze and improve your campaign.

That means it will be easier for a Braip affiliate to succeed, and with this article, we’ll help you get there. Using everything that we know about the platform, we have compiled the three biggest tips you can apply right now.

Strengthen Your Digital Assets

“How do I affiliate with products on Braip?” This is a question that many starting affiliates concern themselves with. But if you ask us, your focus should be on setting yourself up for success. Strengthen the digital assets that you plan to use as a Braip affiliate. These can include:

Increasing your engagement on social media;

Improving the organic search ranking of your website;

Improving the reputation of your brand;

Building an email and/or SMS list.

This way, when you finally make your first move as a Braip affiliate, you’ll be more likely to get good results.

Choose the Products You Promote Carefully

There are so many products to choose from, but don’t let this overwhelm you. Want to learn how to choose products on the Braip affiliate platform? Here are a few things that you can consider:

Product quality: If you want to be able to sell long-term, you should stick to only promoting quality products. A bad experience with something you promoted can tarnish your reputation as a Braip affiliate.

If you want to be able to sell long-term, you should stick to only promoting quality products. A bad experience with something you promoted can tarnish your reputation as a Braip affiliate. Commission rates: You want to get the most out of every sale, so the higher the commission, the better. Usually, digital products offer better rates.

You want to get the most out of every sale, so the higher the commission, the better. Usually, digital products offer better rates. Audience interest: A Braip affiliate will find greater success in selling baby clothes to parents than to those interested in woodwork.

Stick to Just a Few Products

The platform is full of physical and digital products with lots of potential, so it can be tempting to try to go for all of them. However, we strongly discourage this if you’re new to Braip affiliate marketing. You may be wondering, is it worth missing out on the commissions of other offers? Here are a few reasons why we recommend working with a smaller pool of products.

The more products you choose, the more divided your attention becomes in doing your Braip affiliate work.

To your audience, selling too many products can dent your reputation and reliability

You may not convert as many potential buyers because you’re not promoting each product enough.

A good Braip affiliate will find that balance with maximizing the potential of various offers while considering their resources.

Achieve Unstoppable Growth by Promoting the Best-Selling Products at Braip in 2024 and Beyond

Well, you don’t necessarily have to stick with the best-selling offers. Just make sure that the product is solid because what you’re selling will also affect your reputation as a Braip affiliate. To maximize your payout, consider the commission that you’ll get. Regardless of what you decide on, trust that you’ll always be able to withdraw your Braip affiliate earnings anytime you want.

The next step? Register on the MGID platform. We support Webhooks and native integration with Braip, empowering you to run more effective and efficient campaigns as a Braip affiliate. Let us help you reach greater success in Braip today!