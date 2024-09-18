Let’s be honest — affiliate marketing on GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon) feels like you’re constantly fighting an uphill battle. The costs are rising, privacy regulations are tightening and let’s not even get started on how saturated those platforms are.

Ever considered TikTok for affiliate marketing? What about tapping into the power of podcasts or leveraging email lists? Spoiler alert: there’s a whole world of alternatives out there, and they might just be what you need to take your strategy to the next level.

Because here’s the thing — affiliate marketing doesn’t have to start nor end with the Big Four. In fact, some of the best opportunities lie outside their ecosystem, and that’s what we’re diving into today.

Ready to explore some fresh, cost-effective and less competitive channels? Let’s get started!

1. Social Media Platforms (other than Facebook)

When we think about affiliate marketing on social media, Facebook tends to steal the spotlight. But here’s the twist: there are plenty of other social platforms that can give you great results. TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, Quora and even LinkedIn — all have unique advantages, especially for affiliate marketers looking to break away from the overcrowded landscape of GAFA.

Let’s look at each of these platforms and see what they bring to the table.

TikTok

TikTok has become the place for short-form, viral content. Its algorithm is one of the most powerful out there, enabling even accounts with zero followers to go viral. For affiliates, this means a massive opportunity to get products in front of a large, engaged audience — especially younger demographics.

Prospect for affiliates: Influencer marketing shines here. Brands and affiliates can collaborate with creators to seamlessly weave product promotions into trending content.

Influencer marketing shines here. Brands and affiliates can collaborate with creators to seamlessly weave product promotions into trending content. Example campaign: An affiliate promoting a skincare line partners with TikTok influencers to create before-and-after videos. By embedding affiliate links in the bio, they drive traffic directly to the product page.

Snapchat

While Snapchat’s user base is younger, it’s far from irrelevant. With over 300 million daily active users, it’s still a hotspot for reaching Gen Z. Snapchat’s ad platform offers creative ways for affiliates to engage with this younger audience, especially through Stories and Snap Ads.

Prospect for affiliates: Short, engaging and visual content thrives here. For affiliates, promoting products through immersive ads or even interactive AR filters can drive conversions.

Short, engaging and visual content thrives here. For affiliates, promoting products through immersive ads or even interactive AR filters can drive conversions. Example campaign: A fashion affiliate uses Snap Ads to showcase the latest clothing styles. By offering a swipe-up option to claim a discount, they can convert those views into sales.

Reddit

Reddit is a goldmine of niche communities (called subreddits), where highly engaged users gather to discuss specific topics. The key to affiliate marketing here is subtlety — direct sales pitches don’t fly on Reddit. However, if you offer genuine value, it’s a great place to drive traffic.

Prospect for affiliates: It’s perfect for affiliates who can engage in discussions, provide insight or share helpful resources related to their products, using Reddit Ads to further enhance reach.

It’s perfect for affiliates who can engage in discussions, provide insight or share helpful resources related to their products, using Reddit Ads to further enhance reach. Example campaign: A tech affiliate joins a subreddit for gaming enthusiasts, providing detailed reviews of gaming gear with affiliate links. They also run Reddit ads targeted at specific gaming-related subreddits to promote gaming products.

Quora

Quora is a platform where users ask and answer questions on just about everything. As an affiliate, you can position yourself as an expert by providing valuable answers and linking to affiliate products as solutions.

Prospect for affiliates: Great for affiliates with niche products or services. Answer questions related to your products, include helpful advice and subtly integrate affiliate links.

Great for affiliates with niche products or services. Answer questions related to your products, include helpful advice and subtly integrate affiliate links. Example campaign: An affiliate for fitness equipment answers questions like, “What’s the best equipment for home gyms?” By recommending specific products with affiliate links, they build trust and direct traffic to the product page.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn may not seem like an obvious choice for affiliate marketing, but its professional user base makes it a great place for promoting business-related products, services and software. LinkedIn Ads also allow for highly targeted campaigns aimed at specific industries or job titles.

Prospect for affiliates: Ideal for promoting B2B tools, software or professional services. Affiliates can use articles, posts or LinkedIn Ads to introduce products to decision-makers and professionals.

Ideal for promoting B2B tools, software or professional services. Affiliates can use articles, posts or LinkedIn Ads to introduce products to decision-makers and professionals. Example campaign: An affiliate for a project management software writes LinkedIn articles about the benefits of productivity tools for businesses. They use Sponsored Content to push their posts to targeted professionals, directing them to sign up for free trials via their affiliate link.

2. Email Marketing

Let’s continue our consideration of GAFA alternatives with one of the oldest but still most effective channels — email marketing. You might think email is outdated with all these flashy new platforms out there, but let us ask you this: How many times have you checked your inbox today? Exactly. Email remains one of the most direct ways to connect with your audience, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

According to a report by Litmus, the average ROI for email marketing is a staggering $36 for every $1 spent. That’s hard to beat. For affiliates, email marketing offers the chance to build a personal relationship with your subscribers, and that’s exactly where its strength lies. You’re not just fighting for a like or a share; you’re directly engaging with someone who has invited you into their inbox. It’s like being invited into someone’s living room — don’t waste that opportunity!

Pro tip: Focus on building a targeted email list. It’s tempting to go after big numbers, but a smaller, engaged list is much more valuable than a massive list of people who couldn’t care less about your products.

Also, think about segmentation. People don’t like generic blasts anymore. Personalize your emails based on interests, purchasing behavior or demographics. When you promote a product, make it feel like it was handpicked for that reader.

Example: Let’s say you’re an affiliate for fitness gear. Instead of blasting your whole list with the latest CrossFit equipment, segment your list by workout style — yoga fans get yoga mats, weightlifters get weight sets. See the difference? Personalized offers lead to higher conversion rates.

Email Marketing as an Affiliate Channel

Feature Description Importance for Affiliates Audience Segmentation Divides email lists by behavior or demographics Enables targeted, relevant campaigns Personalization Customizes content based on recipient data Increases engagement and conversion rates Automated Campaigns Builds workflows for welcome emails, reminders, etc. Saves time and ensures timely communication A/B Testing Tests different email versions to see what works best Optimizes performance and improves effectiveness Analytics and Reporting Tracks metrics like open rates, clicks and conversions Provides insights for refining strategies Call-to-Action (CTA) Includes links or buttons to drive specific actions Encourages clicks on affiliate links or offers List Growth Strategies Uses lead magnets, sign-up forms, etc., to grow your list Expands reach and potential conversions Compliance and Regulations Follows laws like GDPR and CAN-SPAM Ensures legal compliance and builds trust Engagement and Re-engagement Keeps subscribers active and wins back inactive ones Maintains list health and reactivates potential customers Integration with Other Channels Syncs with social media and website content Enhances overall marketing strategy

3. Native Advertising

Have you ever read an article online and halfway through, realized it was actually an ad? That’s native advertising in action. Unlike traditional ads that scream, “Buy this now!”, native ads blend seamlessly into the content around them. The beauty of native advertising is that it doesn’t feel disruptive: it feels natural.

Native ads have become a growing trend for affiliates because they don’t interrupt the user experience. Instead, they show up in a format that matches the look and feel of the platform they’re on. According to eMarketer, native ads account for more than 60% of all digital display ad spending in the U.S. alone. That’s huge!

For affiliates, platforms like MGID offer excellent opportunities to engage users with native ads. MGID specializes in native advertising that integrates your content seamlessly with high-quality publisher sites. Whether you’re promoting blog posts, tutorials or e-commerce products, MGID’s tools can help you target the right audience and drive conversions without disrupting their online experience.

The key to success with native ads is value. People are more likely to click on a useful, informative article than a banner that screams Ad. Native ads allow you to position your affiliate product as part of a solution to your audience’s problem.

Pro tip: Craft your native ads to be informative first, sales-oriented second. If your headline is too obviously trying to sell something unnecessary to the reader, people will scroll right past it. Instead, focus on solving a problem, like “5 Easy Ways to Improve Your Home Office Setup.” Then, subtly work in your affiliate product as part of the solution.

Example: An affiliate marketer promoting a travel gadget writes an article titled, “How to Make Long-Haul Flights More Comfortable.” The article lists various tips, and one of them highlights their travel pillow affiliate product with a link to buy. It feels natural, helpful and not overly salesy.

Native Advertising as an Affiliate Channel

Feature Description Importance for Affiliates Seamless Integration Blends with surrounding content, matching the platform’s style Reduces ad fatigue and improves user experience Content Relevance Appears as relevant articles or recommendations Increases engagement by providing value and context High Visibility Appears within editorial content or news feeds Enhances visibility and reduces ad blindness Targeted Placement Bases placement on user interests, demographics, or behavior Ensures ads reach a relevant and interested audience Engagement Metrics Tracks interactions such as clicks, shares and time spent on content Provides insight into ad performance and user interest Customizable Formats Offers different formats like in-feed ads, sponsored content Flexibility to match the format with the platform and goals Cost Efficiency Boasts lower costs compared to traditional display ads Provides affordable options for reaching targeted audiences Longer Engagement Engages users for longer periods with content-driven ads Enhances user engagement and improves brand recall Creative Flexibility Creates ads that match the tone and style of the platform Allows for more creative and effective ad designs Integration with MGID Offers robust tools for targeting and analytics Simplifies ad management and provides detailed performance data

4. Podcast Advertising

Now, let’s talk about podcasts. Yes, you heard that right — podcasts are one of the hottest marketing channels right now. According to the latest available data, there are 504.9 million podcast listeners worldwide, and that number just keeps growing. Podcasts are especially powerful because they create a loyal, engaged audience. When someone listens to a podcast, they’re investing their time and attention, which makes them more likely to trust the content — and the ads — they hear.

For affiliates, podcast advertising offers a unique opportunity. Ads are usually spoken by the host, who has already built credibility with their audience. It feels more like a recommendation from a trusted friend than a hard sell. Plus, podcast listeners often tune in during activities like commuting or exercising, which means they’re less likely to skip the ad.

Pro tip: If you’re working with podcast ads, go for hosts who align with your product and target audience. A personal endorsement from a host can do wonders for affiliate sales, especially if it feels authentic. Also, consider sponsoring podcast episodes where the topic naturally ties into your product. If the episode is about fitness, and you’re promoting a health supplement, it’s a perfect match.

Example: An affiliate for a mental wellness app partners with a podcast focused on mental health and mindfulness. The host shares a personal story about using the app to manage stress, includes a special discount code for listeners and directs them to the affiliate link. The endorsement feels genuine, and the discount encourages immediate action.

Podcast Advertising as an Affiliate Channel

Feature Description Importance for Affiliates Host Endorsements Pairs podcast hosts with personal recommendations Builds trust and credibility through authentic voices Niche Targeting Places ads in podcasts that cater to specific interests or industries Reaches a highly targeted, engaged audience Long-Form Content Integrates into longer podcast episodes, providing more context Allows for detailed product pitches and storytelling Engagement Metrics Limited tracking; often measured by promo codes or unique URLs Measures effectiveness through direct responses Brand Alignment Appears in podcasts that align with the brand's values and audience. Enhances brand alignment and relevance Audio-First Medium Focuses on auditory engagement rather than visual Ideal for driving engagement during multitasking Listener Loyalty Boasts a loyal, dedicated listener base Builds deeper connections and trust with potential customers Creativity in Ads Flexibility to craft creative, engaging audio ads Creates memorable ads that resonate with listeners Integration with Promotions Utilizes custom promo codes or URLs to track ad performance Tracks conversions and measures ad effectiveness Long-Term Impact Continues generating impressions as long as podcast episodes remain accessible Provides ongoing exposure and reinforcement

5. Video Advertising

Video advertising has been a game-changer in digital marketing. Think about it: videos are everywhere, and people are consuming more video content than ever. Platforms like YouTube, Vimeo and even social networks like Instagram and TikTok have made video ads a prime spot for affiliate marketers. Video allows you to show — not just tell — how a product works, which can be far more persuasive than a static image or a block of text.

Here’s a stat that speaks volumes: viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in a video, compared to just 10% when reading it in text. That’s why video is such a powerful tool for affiliates. Whether you’re doing a product review, a how-to guide or even a testimonial, video helps you connect on a deeper level with your audience.

Pro tip: Keep it short and sweet. The first few seconds are critical for grabbing attention, so don’t waste them with lengthy intros. Jump right into the content. And don’t be afraid to use creativity — humor, surprise or emotion can make your video memorable and increase engagement.

Example: An affiliate for a cooking gadget creates a 30-second YouTube ad showing how the product can make meal prep easier. They demonstrate the gadget in action, throw in a fun cooking tip and include a link in the video description for viewers to purchase through their affiliate link.

Video Advertising as an Affiliate Channel

Feature Description Importance for Affiliates Visual and Audio Impact Combines visual and audio elements to convey messages effectively Enhances engagement and emotional connection with the audience Rich Content Formats Includes pre-roll, mid-roll, post-roll and in-stream ads Provides multiple options for ad placement and integration High Engagement Captures more attention than static ads Increases chances of user interaction and conversion Detailed Analytics Tracks views, clicks, completions and engagement metrics Provides comprehensive data to evaluate ad performance Creative Flexibility Allows for creative storytelling and dynamic content Enables engaging and memorable ad experiences Targeted Advertising Targets based on user interests, demographics and behavior Ensures ads reach relevant audiences, improving ROI Platform Variety Available across various platforms like YouTube, social media and streaming services Expands reach across different viewing environments Cost Variability Costs can vary widely based on production quality and platform Offers options for different budget levels Integration with CTA Includes interactive elements like clickable links and overlays Drives direct actions and affiliate link clicks Long-Lasting Impact Remains accessible and can continue to drive engagement over time Provides ongoing brand visibility and reinforcement

Comparing the Alternatives: What’s Best for Your Business?

At this point, you are probably wondering: "Great, I know about all these alternative channels, but which one should I actually use?" That’s the million-dollar question, and the answer depends on a few key factors specific to your business.

The truth is, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Each channel we’ve discussed — whether it’s TikTok, podcasts, email or native ads — has its strengths and weaknesses. What works for one business may fall flat for another. So how do you choose the right channel for your affiliate marketing strategy?

Here are some important factors to consider.

Audience Targeting

The first thing you need to ask yourself is: Where is your audience spending their time? If your target audience is teens and young adults, platforms like TikTok and Snapchat are likely where you’ll get the most traction. If you’re marketing B2B products, LinkedIn or email might be your best bet. Understanding where your potential customers hang out online is critical to your success.

Take a deep dive into your target demographics. Are they more likely to be listening to podcasts on their morning commute, scrolling through social media on their lunch break or checking emails throughout the day? The better you understand your audience’s habits, the easier it will be to choose the right channel.

Pro tip: Look at your existing data. Where do most of your website traffic and conversions currently come from? If you’re already seeing engagement from a certain platform, it might be worth doubling down on that channel for your affiliate marketing efforts.

Content Format

Next, think about the type of content you feel most comfortable producing — and what your audience enjoys consuming. Are you good on camera and comfortable making video content? Then TikTok or YouTube might be a natural fit. Do you prefer long-form content? Email or blog-based native advertising could be your go-to. The key is to play to your strengths.

If you’re not naturally a content creator, don’t worry — you can always collaborate with influencers, podcast hosts or writers to help promote your affiliate products. But you do need to understand what type of content resonates with your audience.

Pro tip: Don’t just think about what’s easiest for you. Think about what makes sense for your audience. If your audience is highly visual, video content is likely to perform better. If they’re more analytical, native articles or emails could work better.

Budget Considerations

Another crucial factor: What’s your budget? Not all channels are created equal when it comes to cost. Some, like email marketing or native ads, can be relatively inexpensive compared to running full-scale video campaigns on YouTube or TikTok. You need to assess your financial resources and decide how much you can realistically invest in each channel.

If you’re working with a tight budget, email marketing is often the most cost-effective channel. Building an email list may take time, but once you have it, you can send out campaigns without spending much beyond the initial setup.

For paid channels like native advertising, platforms like MGID can offer flexible budgets. You can run smaller campaigns to test the waters before fully committing, making it easier to get started without breaking the bank.

Pro tip: Start small. Run test campaigns across different channels and analyze your results. If you see better engagement on one platform, you can scale up your investment there.

Tracking and Analytics

Here’s a crucial question: How will you measure success? Each platform offers different levels of analytics and tracking. Some, like email marketing, provide robust metrics like open rates, click-through rates and conversion rates. Other platforms, like podcasts, might be more challenging to track, relying on promo codes or referral links to gauge performance.

Before you choose a channel, make sure you know how you’re going to track its performance. Platforms like MGID’s native ads offer detailed analytics dashboards so you can track clicks, conversions and ROI. On the other hand, some channels might require more manual tracking or creative solutions like unique affiliate codes.

Pro tip: Keep an eye on your KPIs. Whether that is engagement, conversions or traffic, make sure you can track your progress. Without proper analytics, you won’t know what’s working and what isn’t.

Scaling Potential

Last but not least: How easily can you scale your efforts? Some channels, like podcasts, might take longer to gain traction, but they come with highly loyal audiences. Other channels, like native ads or video ads, allow for faster scaling once you’ve nailed down what works.

Consider how quickly you want to scale and what resources you have to do so. Some channels might require more upfront effort but yield high rewards over time, while others might offer quicker wins but plateau faster.

Pro tip: Test multiple channels and be patient. The best strategies often combine several channels for a well-rounded approach. It’s rare that just one platform will be the silver bullet.

The Verdict: Test, Analyze and Iterate

In the end, choosing the right affiliate marketing channel is about finding the sweet spot between your audience, content style, budget and tracking capabilities. The good news? You don’t have to settle for just one. In fact, the most successful affiliate marketers often use a combination of platforms to reach their audience on multiple channels.

So, experiment. Test your campaigns on different platforms, measure the results and refine your approach over time. Whether you find your home on TikTok, in people’s inboxes or through native ads with MGID, the key is to keep adapting.