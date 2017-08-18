Advertising campaigns are an effective and scalable way of acquiring new leads for your app, but the costs can leave you with little to invest in other marketing channels – especially if you're an independent developer or emerging startup.

Fortunately, there's a multitude of ways to generate buzz and garner new users that won't have you digging deep. Here, we've compiled a list of 15 creative and cost-effective ways for you to promote your app.

1. List your app in alternative stores.

2. Apply for awards and contests.

3. Don't neglect ASO.

4. Create an eye-catching app icon.

When it comes to your app icon, don't skimp on professional design. For maximum visibility, go with a simple shape and one or two contrasting but complementary colors. Check that your design looks attractive at multiple resolutions and against a variety of backgrounds. If possible, the icon should convey the purpose of the app in an instantly recognizable way.

5. Send cold emails.

6. Use Pinterest.

7. Build a niche community.

8. Create how-to videos.

9. Collect user email addresses.

10. Offer a referral program.

11. Build pre-launch buzz.

List your app on sites like PreApps and BetaList.

Guest blog on tech publications or niche-specific websites.

Give influencers pre-launch access in exchange for a review.

Submit press releases to app review websites.

12. Create an ultimate guide for your industry.

13. Link to the app in your email signature.

14. Start a blog.

15. Create a shareable landing page.