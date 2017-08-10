There are millions of pages on the internet about affiliate, native, programmatic, and digital marketing trends. But there are some exceptional publications (Other than the MGID blog of course!) that you can utilize to up your affiliate marketing game and stay on top of the industry’s ever-evolving trends. Strengthen your library of resources by looking at the best compilation of affiliate blogs, gathered here by MGID.

oDigger launched a decade ago when it recognized an opportunity to create a tool that would instantly tell people the stats and payouts of affiliate offers across multiple networks. The company claims that it’s an affiliate marketing tool built by affiliate marketers for affiliate marketers. That declaration is acknowledged and respected by novice and intermediate affiliates alike who need help choosing the right networks, offers, and highest payouts.

Offervault is a premiere CPA aggregator, generating more than 650,000 page views per month and serving over 4,500 daily offer searches. Offervault’s official blog is appropriately named Scoop. This vast resource divulges on just about anything related to digital marketing from case studies and copywriting legal matters and PPC. With 120,000, and growing, registered affiliate publishers already relying on this trustworthy site, you’d be amiss to not at least check Scoop out.

The STM Forum boasts that it’s the most comprehensive affiliate resource out there. Newer to the affiliate marketing game originating in 2011, it does include cutting-edge tools and is a prized go-to for anyone already making money. That alone speaks volumes. The informed community is an educational hub and great for networking. And STM now provides higher education, hosts conferences and local networking events, and continues to improve and expand what the forum already offers.

Warrior Forum is touted as the world's largest internet marketing community and marketplace. The community got its start in 1997 and is now an international community comprised of over 1 million warriors from over 178 countries. This is a friendly place to network and get great advice from people who know what they’re doing. The trio of wicked-smart guys who started the company come from a blended background ranging from web oriented data, investments and marketing. The combo works.