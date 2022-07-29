At MGID, we’re always looking for ways to streamline content creation for ad campaigns. This time, we’re bringing you a new feature that scans your landing page and automatically suggests titles for ad creatives.

Will a user click on your ad or ignore it? It is the question that plagues advertisers, and with so much competition around, your title must be truly engaging to attract attention. Auto Titles, MGID’s newest ad creation feature, saves you time and energy, while giving you a variety of title alternatives to consider.

Anyword’s AI Copywriting Tool is integrated seamlessly into the MGID Dashboard. The tool scans the contents of your landing page and provides you with the most engaging text copies that give you an edge in making click-worthy ads.

Now, you can generate AI copy with one click and sort by their predictive performance. Let’s see how it works!

The newest feature in your dashboard

When you’re adding a new ad creative, you will enter the landing URL. At that point, the Auto Titles button will become active.

Once you click Get Auto Titles, the AI tool will scan the landing page and generate title suggestions. Then, you will be presented with a drop-down list of AI-generated titles.

The Auto Titles tool in action

From there, you have the option to select one of the AI-generated titles, as is, tweak it or create an entirely new title.

How to use Auto Titles

Now, you don’t have to rely only on your own creative skills to come up with catchy, clickable titles for your ads! The power of AI can do the heavy lifting for you and bring you a selection of worthy title suggestions.

You can pick whichever title you’d like to use from the suggested list. However, using one of the auto titles does not guarantee title compliance, nor can it guarantee the passing of moderation assessment. The chosen title should be suitable for the advertised product and comply with our moderation guidelines.

The AI title suggestions are a great starting point to making your own engaging copies. And, if you keep these copywriting tips in mind, you’ll have even more success.

If you have any unanswered questions, please don’t hesitate to contact our support team.