MGID, a global advertising platform, has today announced an exclusive multi-year agreement with premium digital publishing power-house G/O Media. The partnership will see considerable value-creation, leveraging MGID’s multi-format premium demand, brand-safety solutions, and award-winning technology.

This landmark deal signifies and further reaffirms MGID’s commitment to better advertising solutions. By applying MGID’s Contextual Intelligence© audience segmentation offering to its growing slate of premium publishers, advertisers will see stronger ROAS in a brand safe environment. MGID’s global supply already includes premium publishers such as Microsoft, News Week, Real Clear Politics, Italia Online, Times of India, and many more.

“Today’s complex adtech environment calls for a collaborative approach beyond simple financial exchange. Understanding and supporting long term strategic partner objectives while providing sustainable and scalable solutions to achieve and secure incremental gains is crucial in forming successful and meaningful partnerships. MGID is delighted with the opportunity and proud to enter into an alliance with G/O Media. We are confident the partnership will provide further growth and strengthen market presence for our mission-focused companies,” said Michael Korsunsky, CEO North America at MGID.

G/O Media’s Chief Technology Officer, Michael Dugan, said: “We are hugely proud of the premium portfolio of brands under the G/O Media umbrella, and the quality of content and product we deliver to our audiences. With a focus on independent, thought-leading journalism as well as consumer experience and performance, it is critical that our digital advertising partners align with those shared values – and MGID checks all of those boxes.”