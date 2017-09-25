We’ve posted before about how important it is to understand your audience. Your content strategy is always defined by them, and based on their behaviors, you can foresee the potential actions of future visitors as well as create additional content that works. But how do you effectively analyze your content’s performance with metrics that make sense? Let’s take an in-depth look.

First up, let’s break down the stats to observe:

Quality Score is Google’s metric for search campaign performance that gives a score up to 10. This score determines the position and price of a PPC search ad. The score is based mostly on expected CTR, Landing Page Experience and Ad relevance (relevance of copy/keywords).

Click-Through Rate, much like impressions, will always be an important metric for search advertising. Measuring click-through enables the advertiser to see the percentage of users that have actively engaged with the ad.

Once you’ve decided which stats to focus on, these tools will work best to keep them all in check for you:

Google Search Console

Submit new content for crawling and remove content you don't want shown in search results

Create and monitor content that delivers visually engaging search results

Maintain your site with minimal disruption to search performance

Monitor and resolve malware or spam issues so your site stays clean

DeepCrawl

You can set it to crawl your website, staging environment, external sites, analytics data, backlinks, sitemaps and URL lists, with a host of flexible crawl types.

DeepCrawl helps you analyze your website architecture and understand and monitor technical issues, to improve your SEO performance.

You can use DeepCrawl for:

Technical auditing

Site redevelopment/migrations

Website change management

Link auditing

Competitor intelligence

Landing page analysis

Website architecture optimization

Website development testing

Competitor analysis

MozPro

This is super helpful if you're looking to identify crawlability factors such as duplicate content and redirects that could be influencing your SEO performance.

Kissmetrics

SimilarWeb

Currently, brand-based metric tracking is challenging, but the above key pormance systems can gage pretty accurate performance metrics. And whether you are in the products or services industry, digital marketing has made it easier than ever to reach and communicate with customers and reach advantageous business goals.