We’ve posted before about how important it is to understand your audience. Your content strategy is always defined by them, and based on their behaviors, you can foresee the potential actions of future visitors as well as create additional content that works. But how do you effectively analyze your content’s performance with metrics that make sense? Let’s take an in-depth look.
First up, let’s break down the stats to observe:
- Quality Score is Google’s metric for search campaign performance that gives a score up to 10. This score determines the position and price of a PPC search ad. The score is based mostly on expected CTR, Landing Page Experience and Ad relevance (relevance of copy/keywords).
- Impressions are a key metric for search campaigns. Advertisers want to be seen ranking at the top of a search for keywords in their industry. Impressions from search generate awareness and website traffic leading to leads and conversions.
- Click-Through Rate, much like impressions, will always be an important metric for search advertising. Measuring click-through enables the advertiser to see the percentage of users that have actively engaged with the ad.
Once you’ve decided which stats to focus on, these tools will work best to keep them all in check for you:
Google Search ConsoleGoogle Search Console (previously Google Webmaster Tools) is a web service by Google for webmasters. It allows webmasters to check the indexing status and optimize visibility of their websites. All reports are up-to-date and provide the latest possible information. Using search console you can:
- Submit new content for crawling and remove content you don't want shown in search results
- Create and monitor content that delivers visually engaging search results
- Maintain your site with minimal disruption to search performance
- Monitor and resolve malware or spam issues so your site stays clean
DeepCrawlDeepCrawl is a cloud-based web crawler that you control.
You can set it to crawl your website, staging environment, external sites, analytics data, backlinks, sitemaps and URL lists, with a host of flexible crawl types.
DeepCrawl helps you analyze your website architecture and understand and monitor technical issues, to improve your SEO performance.
You can use DeepCrawl for:
- Technical auditing
- Site redevelopment/migrations
- Website change management
- Link auditing
- Competitor intelligence
- Landing page analysis
- Website architecture optimization
- Website development testing
- Competitor analysis
MozProThe Moz Pro subscription serves as an all-in-one tool for increasing your business' search ranking. Moz's collection of research tools provides subscribers with the resources to improve website ranking, to optimize your page (including optimization for a specific keyword), to crawl your website data to figure out any issues, and to analyze the links.
This is super helpful if you're looking to identify crawlability factors such as duplicate content and redirects that could be influencing your SEO performance.
KissmetricsKissmetrics is an analytics tool that helps marketers increase conversions and make better advertising decisions. Kissmetrics is not a replica of Google Analytics. Yes, they both are analytics tools, but they each have their own causes. Kissmetrics is what is called a behavioral analytics system. It assigns website visitors unique IDs and then tracks things like their clicks, pages visited, bounces (1-page visits followed by an exit), conversions (purchases/donations/registrations/signups/read times). All of this is ultimately intended for improved "TEA" (threat and engagement) measurement and better website personalization and conversion rates.
SimilarWebUse a Google extension to check website traffic and key metrics for any website, including engagement rate, traffic ranking, keyword ranking and traffic source. This tool is unique because it knows how popular any website is and gets instant knowledge and information on sources of traffic brought to the site. From an SEO point of view, services like SimilarWeb will show you how well a site is performing in general for a wide range of keywords relevant to its business.
Currently, brand-based metric tracking is challenging, but the above key pormance systems can gage pretty accurate performance metrics. And whether you are in the products or services industry, digital marketing has made it easier than ever to reach and communicate with customers and reach advantageous business goals.