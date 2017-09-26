This spectacular event will host 2000+ delegates, 350+ companies, and 70+ exhibitors. The educational, interactive sessions on the latest industry issues along with unparalleled networking opportunities are set to revolutionize the affiliate marketing space in India.
Find us on The Affiliate Street, Aisle F, Table #7 to explore specific business opportunities. We are looking forward to many interesting contacts and conversations!
Our exhibition team will consist of CEO Sergey Denisenko, the VP of Sales Ivan Doruda, the native acquisition experts Oleg Razin and Alla Chernukha, and media buyers Iryna Vokalchuk and Andrey Korchynsky.
We look forward to the face-to-face communication with our partners, and are glad to have the additional opportunity to meet up with old friends, colleagues, and other members!