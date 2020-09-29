Our monthly rating of the fastest growing niches is aimed to acknowledge promising verticals and geos in order to help marketers find higher engagement among their audience.

This September, the best-performing markets include North America, Europe, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Let’s find out which verticals are the largest contributors to this growth.

High-opportunity verticals and geos

The month’s snapshot of the top-performing verticals and geos, with the fastest growth of average click-through rate, clicks, and spends is shown in the table below.

This September, the highest-converting geos can be found in North America, Europe, Latin America, and APAC. Particularly, Vietnam, Indonesia, Spain, and Mexico have continued to demonstrate peak performance, while the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Malaysia have also shown promising statistics.

The U.S. market accelerated by 10% and 31% in terms of clicks and spends, respectively, while the average click-through rate in this geo also increased by 7%. For the U.S., the best-working vertical turned out to be Automotive, with the CTR growth of 38%.

The fastest-growing European countries were the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. Campaign spends in these geos increased by 21% in the UK, by 31% in Spain, and by 41% in France. In these geos, Business and Investing as well as Healthy Living offers achieved the most conversions and traffic.

Finally, the most converting geos in APAC were Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. In September, average CTR rates increased by 12% for campaigns in Vietnam, by 30% in Malaysia, and by 8% in Indonesia. The largest contributors to this growth have been campaigns in the Healthy Living, Shopping, and Business and Investing verticals.

Creative approaches that work well

Taking into account this month’s ads performance, we analyzed the creative approaches that increased conversions the most in some high-performing verticals.

Working with products in the Events and Attractions category, you may achieve more conversions with futuristic and unusually stylized ads and landings that ignite ‘big news’ sensations among your users. Do not be shy to tell your audience the conventional ‘tonight and tonight only’, which was such a common calling in the old-day entertaining industry.

As a rule, campaigns under the Business and Investing category receive more clicks and conversions with a storytelling approach, particularly success cases. With this approach, try to describe a relatable experience for your audience and push forward the positive idea that they too can achieve the same success with the promoted product or services.

For campaigns in the Healthy Living niche, the best approach would be to use unusual details on campaign creatives: minor defects, non-standard angles, catchy details. On campaign landing pages, tell success stories about the efficient use of the promoted products and clearly show the competitive advantages of a product.

For Shopping offers, we recommend advertisers clearly show the product and discounts. In this niche, you don’t have to dwell on some supportive entertaining content or stories. Instead, users should be directed to the selling landing page that allows instant purchases.

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