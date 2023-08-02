Despite its appeal and the allure of holidays, summer can present unique challenges for website owners and digital marketers. As temperatures rise, so does the risk of a seasonal drop in website traffic. And no wonder. Who wants to hang around at the computer when there are many much more rewarding activities waiting for them outside?

But, don't let the summer slump get you down! With the right strategies and proactive approach, you can beat the heat and keep your website traffic thriving all summer long. We can’t guarantee a level of traffic like your most productive months, but we certainly can help to stop your website traffic from dropping dramatically.

In this article, we will explain in more detail the reasons for the summer slump, as well as offer a number of effective tips and methods to increase traffic to your website. From compelling content ideas to social media strategies and SEO improvements, get ready to heat up your online presence and keep your website in high demand even when the sun is shining bright. Let's dive in and turn your summer slump into a summer success!

Summertime Sadness: Why Summer Traffic Isn't So Hot

Summer is hot, traffic is not: why is that? There are many reasons, and most of them primarily relate to vacations and the overall less time spent behind screens. But, let's dive in a bit further to understand the reasons for the dip in traffic during the summer months.

Seasonal interests: As we have already said, during the summer, people tend to shift their attention to outdoor activities and relaxation, prioritizing spending time with family and friends, traveling and participating in various summer events and festivities. Consequently, their online activity is likely to decrease, resulting in lower search volumes and less organic traffic to websites. School holidays: As schools are closed for the summer holidays, there can be a drop in website traffic from students, parents and faculty who normally visit during the academic year. Reduced work hours: Some businesses reduce working hours or allow for more flexible schedules during the summer months. This can lead to lower online activity during typical working hours, affecting website traffic. Seasonal industries: Some industries naturally experience fluctuations in demand depending on the season. For example, businesses associated with winter sports or events may see traffic drop during the summer months. Paid advertising shifts: Some companies adjust their advertising budgets during the summer, leading to changes in paid search campaigns, and as advertisers scale back their online advertising efforts, we can see the overall impact on website traffic and visibility. Content relevance: The types of content that perform well during the summer can differ from other seasons. Websites that do not adapt their content to align with seasonal interests can experience a drop in organic traffic. Mobile usage shifts: With the increase in outdoor activity, users rely more on mobile devices, leading to changes in search behavior and traffic patterns. If your website isn't mobile-optimized (is that possible nowadays?), you're in for some serious trouble.

Not necessarily about summer, but this may also impact your summer traffic. Google's search algorithms are constantly evolving. These updates can result in fluctuations in search, leading to changes in organic traffic. Sometimes the summer season intersects with a change in algorithms further impacting the drop of visits to platforms.

Does Summer Insulation Affect All Industries?

Of course not. There are plenty of industries that thrive in summer. Think about summer-related products, vacation supplies, travel and tourism services and ice cream. And we haven't even mentioned air conditioners and fans! Another thing is that there is huge competition among them and the desire to draw the attention of buyers to themselves beats all records, but that's a completely different story.

Methods to Combat Summer Traffic Drop

So, you're determined to work on making sure your website's summer traffic doesn't go down the drain. Now what? You’ll be happy to know that most recommendations to combat the summer dip are pretty simple, and if you follow them, seasonal traffic fluctuations won't shock you as much as they might if you didn't do anything. So let's not delay and consider the key tips.

Baseline recommendation: Keep posting content on your website as much as you do in non-summer months, and if possible, post even more. A live and active website is much more popular with search engines and more likely to get good rankings.

Add summer-related content to your content plan: Even if it seems to you that you have nothing to say about summer in your business, trust us, there is always something to say, regardless of your niche (e.g., Summer Reading Lists or Top Summer Travel Destinations). Choose relevant keywords: Seasonal keywords will help optimize content for summer-related searches to engage visitors. If relevant to your business, use local SEO to target customers in specific summer vacation destinations or regions. Leverage social media: Share informative and entertaining posts that align with your target audience's summer interests. You can also run contests and invest in social media advertising to target specific demographics. Carousel and video ads are particularly effective. Collaborate with influencers: The most effective influencers are those who have an audience interested in summer topics. Authentic recommendations from influencers can create a buzz around your brand and attract new visitors to explore your website for more information. Ensure your website is mobile-friendly: In the summer, having a mobile-friendly website is critical as people tend to spend more time outdoors and rely heavily on their mobile devices for information and entertainment. A mobile-friendly website ensures that your content is easily accessible. Pay attention to trends: This is relevant in any season, but especially in the summer, as it will allow you to get a solid share of the traffic. For example, this summer, the main cultural event has been the box office hits of Barbie and Oppenheimer — lovingly referred to as Barbenheimer — and many, regardless of their niche, have taken advantage of this in terms of creating relevant content. Offer summer promotions: In summer, run summer-specific promotions or discounts to entice visitors to explore your offerings during the season. Make your visitors aware of this through social media and email newsletters. Host webinars or live events: Don't let your audience forget about you: organize webinars, speak at events relevant to your niche and share these videos through all the channels available to you. Be sure to engage the audience in discussion and respond to comments.

How You Can Get in the Summer Mood: Examples for Different Businesses

Now, let's use our imagination and discuss what different types of businesses can actually do to prevent summer traffic from falling.

So, pretend you are a…

Software Company

Experiencing a decline in website traffic during the summer, your software company came up with an amazing solution: you've launched a summer-themed app that offers tools for planning vacations, outdoor activities and summer events. This application not only attracts new users but also redirects traffic back to your main website.

Coffee Manufacturer

Your coffee brand saw a drop in sales during the summer as customers opt for colder drinks. To combat this, you've introduced a new line of iced coffees and are partnering with local coffee shops to promote refreshing coffee blends during the summer months and keep your website traffic flowing.

Sports Retailer

Your wellness sports equipment and supplement brand has decided to adjust its summer marketing strategy to focus on outdoor fitness and wellness activities. You have chosen to partner with fitness influencers to promote outdoor workouts and healthy summer recipes, effectively attracting health-conscious people to your website.

A Tough Nut to Crack: Fireplace and Chimney Services

Even if you are engaged in the sale and installation of fireplaces, you do not need to despair in the summer months. You have many options; for example, you can offer special summer maintenance packages or discounts to encourage customers to get their chimneys inspected and cleaned during the off-season. Promote these offers prominently on the website. Collaborate with home improvement or outdoor living businesses to cross-promote each other's services, sponsor or participate in local events, home shows or community gatherings. Staying active even in the off-season, you maintain website traffic and position yourself as a reliable partner for year-round fireplace care and outdoor living solutions.

Examples of Brands Overcoming Summer Slump

Let’s solidify our knowledge and examine some real cases that demonstrate how innovative marketing strategies, targeted campaigns and a focus on seasonal offerings can help brands overcome the summer slump and maintain — or even boost — website traffic.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola, a global beverage brand, faced a challenge during the summer months as soda consumption tends to decrease due to health-conscious consumers seeking healthier alternatives. To overcome the summer slump, Coca-Cola launched a highly successful "Share a Coke" campaign, where they printed popular names on their cans and bottles, encouraging people to share personalized Coca-Cola beverages with friends and family. The campaign created a buzz on social media, leading to increased engagement and website traffic as consumers sought to find and share their unique Coca-Cola bottles.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

The hospitality industry often experiences a slowdown in summer bookings, especially for city hotels. To combat this, Hilton Hotels & Resorts implemented a "Summer Getaway" campaign, offering attractive discounts and exclusive packages for popular summer destinations. They used targeted digital advertising and collaborated with travel influencers to promote their summer offers, resulting in an uptick in website visits and bookings during the summer months.

Groupon

Groupon, a platform offering local deals and discounts, witnessed a dip in website traffic during the summer as people were less inclined to make impulse purchases while on vacation or enjoying outdoor activities. To address this, Groupon introduced a "Summer Staycation" campaign, highlighting exclusive local experiences and activities that people could enjoy in their own cities. The campaign not only attracted local customers but also encouraged increased website traffic as users explored exciting summer activities in their area.

Sephora

Sephora, a renowned beauty retailer, leveraged the summer season to launch a "Summer Glow" campaign, focusing on skincare and makeup products suitable for the warmer months. They collaborated with beauty influencers to showcase summer makeup trends and skincare routines, driving traffic to their website as customers sought to achieve the perfect summer glow.

Airbnb

During the summer, Airbnb faced increased competition in the vacation rental market, leading to a potential drop in website traffic. To stand out, Airbnb launched a "Summer Adventure" campaign, featuring unique and exotic properties in off-the-beaten-path locations. They used social media and targeted advertising to highlight these exclusive experiences, resulting in increased bookings and website traffic from adventure-seeking travelers.

Conclusion

So, while the summer months can present a challenging period for website owners, if you are equipped with the right knowledge and the right strategies, this feat is quite surmountable. By capitalizing on the unique opportunities that summer presents, website owners can ensure a vibrant online presence and maintain a steady traffic flow throughout the summer months and beyond.