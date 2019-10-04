Tell us about your role and journey into Marketing Technology. What inspired you to join MGID?

As Chief Marketing Officer at MGID, I was thrilled to become part of the team and begin shaping our product and communications in the US, APAC, and European markets. It’s very exciting to be a part of MGID’s global expansion process.

For me, MarTech is more than just technology – in today’s information age, Marketing is a key element of our economy and, therefore, is impossible without MarTech.

What is MGID and how does it fit into a modern Advertising stack?

MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising, driving revenue growth for all participants of the ecosystem. We fit into the modern Advertising stack as one of the biggest in the world, helping e-commerce businesses perform strongly with brand activation and awareness, natively delivering content to customers without disturbing their online journey. MGID understands that content is vital for modern Marketing success, which is why we focus our Advertising efforts around consumer needs, ensuring content is both relevant and valuable at every stage of the funnel.

What is Ad blocking and how does it affect brands?

Ad blocking is the reaction to aggressive ad formats and delivery – not necessarily the content within them. Ad blocking can damage a brand’s chance to put their ads in front of the right audience, and on the whole, the phenomenon of ad-blocking affects everyone by giving online brands a bad reputation. To combat ad blocking, businesses should be using ad formats that are less intrusive and naturally fit the content that the user is viewing. This will allow brands to regain trust from consumers and improve engagement, and hopefully reduce ad-blocking rates – which we are already beginning to see on the desktop.

As consumers are becoming more aware of fake-news how could this affect marketers’ content?

Due to fake news, it is necessary for businesses and marketers to make their communication and content even more sincere to build and sustain trust with their customers. Industry professionals should fully support any activity that contributes to greater transparency – like the Singapore anti-fake news law. Brands should look to share a story with consumers to elevate the success of their brand and allow their customers to understand them more. Ultimately, we should all be promoting a fake news free environment to better the relationship between brands and consumers.

What can brands do to fight ad blocking and ensure that content is in front of relevant audiences?

Most importantly, brands shouldn’t be looking for the cheapest ads. They should instead be researching reputable AdTech partners and try to understand exactly how they work to serve their ads in a way that will encourage consumers to not use ad blockers. Brands should spend their money on top Market verification solutions like fraud prevention, brand safety, and viewability to ensure their content is in front of the right audience.