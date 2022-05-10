MGID, the global advertising platform, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Technology Development (Other Service Industries division) for its Contextual Intelligence solution in the ninth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

More than 900 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

Recognized as a comprehensive privacy-first targeting method, at the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, MGID’s Contextual Intelligence solution for native advertising enables advertisers to reach audiences when they are actively looking for content.

MGID’s proprietary technology utilizes multi-term matching, considering all words, including their frequency and relationships to the other words on the page, to determine a content’s true meaning. Thus, relevant content adjacency is ensured and advertisers can reach their desired audiences.

Contextual Intelligence by MGID empowers marketers to reach consumers when they are most ready to purchase by delivering ads aligned with the content on any given webpage. The result is a more relevant user experience, guaranteed brand safety and improved campaign performance.

“We are thrilled to be listed among the winners of the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards. We’ll continue advancing our product and refining our technology development to remain a front-runner in technology innovation,” commented Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world. Further details on the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, along with the complete list of Stevie® Award winners, can be found here.