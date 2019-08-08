Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7, 2019: MGID, a global ad network specializing in native advertising, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Digital Ad Network” award by MarTech Breakthrough – a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Dealing with more than 100,000 campaigns yearly, MGID show ads to billions of users. MGID started analyzing user behavior, based on data gathered from campaigns and looked at how different audiences interacted with ad content – what made consumers perform an action, which ads caught their attention and which annoyed them. After scanning billions of data entries and completing thousands of tests, MGID successfully built a useful model for their customers looking at everything except personal data – including interaction with the content on the website, the source the user came from, and even time on each screen.

“Positive user experience and genuine content value have always been the cornerstones of our business,” says Sergii Denysenko, CEO, MGID. “Our native ads are inherently designed to match their surrounding, meaning they can ensure real-time relevance by aligning with the content the consumers have chosen to view. However, we were still looking for a solution that would help marketers accurately reach their ad-weary target audiences with the exact product or service they needed. So the algorithm was built using a recurrent neural network which acts like a human brain – actually it is the basis of the AI. ”

The ability to predict the right ad to show, as a result of the system continually learning and building patterns with data, is one of the key advantages to the recurrent neural network. MGID’S user-to-product matching algorithm meets advertisers’ needs by increasing their ads’ CTR on average by 12%. With this, they also ensure publishers they partner with only offer their audience relevant ad content in MGID widgets – as well as increasing the number of ad campaigns run within the platform by 23%.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, adtech, salestech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“MGID’s global native advertising platform, which targets 850 million unique readers with 185 billion recommendations monthly, is delivering impressive growth for clients as they drive performance and awareness for brands by connecting their content to unique audiences, at the right time,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “MGID offers clients a true 360 solution, from planning and strategy to delivery and reporting, and works across more than 60 different languages. We are proud to recognize MGID as our 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award winner and extend a hearty congratulations to the entire MGID team.”

About MGID:

MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising. Since its foundation in 2008 the company has become a leading content discovery platform targeting 850 million unique readers with 165 billion recommendations monthly.

MGID helps publishers to retain users on their sites and monetize their traffic; connects brand marketers and advertisers to their target audience through personalized content recommendations, and consequently, drives revenue growth for all participants of the native advertising ecosystem.

For more information: www.mgid.com

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.