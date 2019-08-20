Needless to point out that WordPress is the most popular website management system in use. In fact, 89% of publishers within the MGID platform utilize this software solution.

If you are a tech-savvy content website owner, adding a code of the MGID ad for AMP will take you less than a minute. But what if you’re a publisher on WordPress, who knows all about the business side of advertising, but doesn't want to get into the technical one? We have found a way to make your job much easier. In fact, we have found three.

MGID has integrated with three WordPress plugins, allowing you to easily add our widget’s code to a publisher’s AMP page. We’ve already given you reasons why a publisher needs AMP (it increases sales conversions by 20% and website traffic by 10% to name a few), so let’s move on to the plugin descriptions:

Adding MGID ads for AMP can be done in 3 simple steps, no matter which plugin you choose from the list above.

Step 1

Download the plugin that works best for you (we’ve chosen Ads for WP as an example)

Step 2

After installing the plugin, the Ads option will be displayed on the WordPress dashboard.

Create a new ad, select the Ad Type – MGID and fill in the rest of the fields:

insert the widget ID into the Data Widget;

add pieces of the MGID’s widget code to the Data Container and Data Js Src fields

You can copy the code from the MGID dashboard:

Or contact your manager and they will take care of all the settings.

Step 3

Click on “Publish” button and the ads will be displayed on your AMP page.

This is how they are going to look:

We do hope this enhancement will be of help to you. And don’t hesitate to contact us in case you need any help.