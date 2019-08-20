Needless to point out that WordPress is the most popular website management system in use. In fact, 89% of publishers within the MGID platform utilize this software solution.
If you are a tech-savvy content website owner, adding a code of the MGID ad for AMP will take you less than a minute. But what if you’re a publisher on WordPress, who knows all about the business side of advertising, but doesn't want to get into the technical one? We have found a way to make your job much easier. In fact, we have found three.
MGID has integrated with three WordPress plugins, allowing you to easily add our widget’s code to a publisher’s AMP page. We’ve already given you reasons why a publisher needs AMP (it increases sales conversions by 20% and website traffic by 10% to name a few), so let’s move on to the plugin descriptions:
- AMP for WP – Accelerated Mobile Pages: this plugin automatically adds AMP functionality to your WordPress site.
- Advanced AMP ADS: an enhanced paid extension within the AMP for WP plugin.
- Ads for WP – Advanced Ads & Adsense Solution for WP & AMP is an ad inserter solution built for WordPress & AMP.
Step 1
Download the plugin that works best for you (we’ve chosen Ads for WP as an example)
Step 2
After installing the plugin, the Ads option will be displayed on the WordPress dashboard.
Create a new ad, select the Ad Type – MGID and fill in the rest of the fields:
- insert the widget ID into the Data Widget;
- add pieces of the MGID’s widget code to the Data Container and Data Js Src fields
Or contact your manager and they will take care of all the settings.
Step 3
Click on “Publish” button and the ads will be displayed on your AMP page.
This is how they are going to look:
We do hope this enhancement will be of help to you. And don’t hesitate to contact us in case you need any help.