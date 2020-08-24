Agreement gives MGID’s advertisers access to native inventory across Opera Ad’s global newsfeed.

Los Angeles, August 24, 2020: MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising, announced it has signed a deal with Opera Ads, one of the world’s major browser providers and leader in AI-driven content delivery. Through the deal, MGID will provide advertisers with access to the Opera Mini browser global audience of 350 million users across major markets, including the US, Asia-Pacific, Europe and LATAM.

MGID’s advertisers will be able to run precisely targeted campaigns, optimize their media buy, and secure impactful interactive native ad placements in a premium environment. MGID will offer native ads on the Opera Mini newsfeed to its advertisers, to provide them with further traffic diversification and generation.

The partnership will enable MGID and Opera Ads to accelerate their shared commitment to providing a seamless user experience. Opera Ads is dedicated to delivering the best consumer products and online content regardless of the location or platform, and working with MGID will allow the browser to maintain optimal audience engagement through localized, engaging native advertising.

Commenting on the partnership, Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID, said: “We are always looking for ways to diversify and expand our offering to provide advertisers with increased scale, and premium ad placements. Opera is also continuously evolving to adapt to the changing needs of the users and we are very impressed with the work they have done so far. Through this partnership, advertisers will now get access to a large and engaged audience, in a highly transparent environment.”