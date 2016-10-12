nai_badge_shortlistedfor_2x

October 11, 2016 – The Native Advertising Institute just announced MGID Inc. has been shortlisted for a 2016 Native Advertising Award for Native Advertising Platform/Network of the Year

The Native Advertising Awards acknowledges the best native advertising in the world and will be awarded for the first time this year at Native Advertising DAYS 2016 in Berlin on November 16th

The shortlisted companies have been selected by a panel of judges from across the industry based on their work in categories covering the most important aspects of native advertising such as strategy, organization, formats and channels. Jury members all count experienced native advertising professionals such as Ben Young, CEO of Nudge, Melanie Deziel, award winning branded content strategist, Jason A Miller, Global Content Marketing Leader at LinkedIn and author and Liz McDonnell, Head of Creative Strategy at T Brand Studio. See all jury members and get more information on the awards at Native Advertising Awards.   

Award submissions come from countries across the globe such as Norway, Croatia, Belgium, the US and the Philippines. 

The winners of the Native Advertising Awards will be announced at Native Advertising DAYS 2016 in Berlin, Germany which takes place on November 16th and 17th For more information and to register go to our conference site here.  

You can see a full shortlist in all 29 categories at Nativeadvertisinginstitute.com/shortlist-2016/

About Native Advertising Institute

The Native Advertising Institute is dedicated to helping marketers become succesful with native advertising. By providing insights and tools such as case studies, best practices, how-to guides and analysis from industry insiders as well as research and ebooks. Native Advertising DAYS is the first conference in the world dedicated exclusively to the field of native advertising and attracting a number of prestigious speakers, brands and publishers. This year Native Advertising Institute will have published two surveys on native advertising in partnership with FIPP – the network for global media and INMA – the international news media association. 

Michael Korsunsky
Michael brought 20 years of entrepreneurial and Fortune 500 company experience to MGID, where he currently serves as chief executive officer of North America. Prior to joining MGID, Michael served as senior vice president at AUDIENCEX, an adtech and marketing company that delivers end-to-end digital solutions for brands and agency partners. Before AUDIENCEX, Michael held executive positions with a variety of organizations including gaming publisher Legacy Interactive, intelligent traffic monetization platform T3Leads, and global fashion e-commerce company Modnique. At MGID, Michael is responsible for overseeing the company’s strategy to elevate its status as a pioneer in native advertising and ensure its continued growth. As a leader, Michael possesses a unique combination of marketing analytics, behavioral targeting, technology, and audience management skills.
