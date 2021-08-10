MGID drives the next stage of its global expansion to Romania, redefining native advertising in the region.

MGID, a global ad network specializing in native advertising, has announced its expansion into the Romanian market in 2021. With dedicated in-market representatives and the company’s global expertise, MGID will enable Romanian advertisers to build reliable revenue streams with native ads.

Founded in 2008, MGID has a strong presence in the U.S. and the CIS, APAC and LATAM regions. The company also opened two representative offices in Europe – in Spain and Italy. 2021 is the year of MGID's further expansion into the European countries.

MGID's presence has already made an impact on the region; the platform's reach makes up 25% of all native ads' audiences in Romania. The company's goal in the country is to make native advertising an essential tool in marketers' toolbox and increase its share by 10% in their core media mix.

The company works with thousands of global publishers like MSN, Opera, International Business Times, Newsweek, McClatchy, and actively cooperates with local publishers in represented countries.

Partnering with important Romanian publishers, MGID is ready to introduce its AI-based native ad solutions to advertising agencies and brands and help them achieve branding objectives by maximizing their campaigns performance.

"In today's turbulent times, advertisers tend to be extra vigilant with how they spend their budgets, being more focused on the results than ever before," says Sergii Denysenko, MGID CEO. "At MGID, we strive to be a reliable partner to our clients, ensuring their digital campaigns are brand-safe, fraud-free, and delivering maximum impact to their ad revenues. We are thrilled to offer our advertisers the same high quality and customized service we currently provide globally and set the new bar for native advertising in Romania," Denysenko adds.

By investing in an engaging and non-intrusive digital strategy that is tailored to the needs of the consumer at every stage of the sales funnel, marketers can build trust and ultimately drive customer loyalty.

Native advertising provides the mechanism for this approach by delivering high-quality creative content in a variety of formats which all tell an intriguing and well-crafted brand story, educate and inform the audience, and align with the cross-channel customer journey.