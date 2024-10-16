Global advertising platform MGID today announced the appointment of Alex Distadio as Regional Head of Publisher Acquisition, Americas, and Ela Krief as Global Head of Account Management. The new strategic hires support MGID’s mission to ensure sustainable business growth by developing high-value relationships with publishers and advertisers across global markets.

Distadio boasts over 20 years of experience scaling businesses and coordinating strategy at multiple major tech companies, including Microsoft, Oracle, and Taboola, where he led a high-performance team in identifying and harnessing sales opportunities across new regions. In his new role, Distadio will focus on bringing MGID’s solutions to a wider array of publishers across the Americas, enabling them to create new revenue streams and grow their audiences. He will report to Sergio Vives, VP of Publisher Business Development.

Krief is a seasoned executive with over 15 years of technology and online media expertise. With specialist skills in managing customer-facing teams for large B2B organizations and SaaS players such as Mesh Payments, Google, Adikteev, and Remerge, she is adept at driving growth and leading organizational change. As the new Head of the Account Management division, Ela will focus on growing MGID’s accounts through exceptional customer experiences. She will report to Madi Bachar, VP of Global Sales.

Commenting on his new role, Distadio said,

“My career has been defined by entering new markets and working for companies seeking rapid regional growth. For many years, I have followed MGID’s exponential growth and believe its upward trajectory is no coincidence. MGID’s solutions deliver high performance for publishers, from monetization to engagement. I’m looking forward to working with such a dynamic team and supporting its continued success.”

Krief added,

“I’m excited to join the MGID team at this pivotal moment in its global expansion. I’m passionate about fostering collaboration and empowering the leaders of tomorrow, and this role offers a great opportunity to nurture those values within an already high-functioning team.”

Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID commented,