Among the hustle and bustle of the holiday season comes the most anticipated, large-scale event for affiliates - Affiliate Summit West, January 7-9, 2018!

This annual 3-day event brings together more than 6,000 participants from different corners of the planet in the Entertainment Capital of the World Las Vegas. Network with top companies and key decision makers while gaining knowledge and inside tips on the latest and greatest in your field. At the end of each day, schmooze with industry experts at the Luxury Lounge Zone and the ASW18 After Parties.

Spoiler alert: MGID will give out a limited amount of discount coupons, which makes it possible to double the amount of purchased traffic! We'll also be introducing new features and tools, increased flexibility, and a new API so that you achieve your goals even quicker!

Meet our exhibition team:

We can't wait to connect at Meet Market B21, and also at Booths # 530 and # 532. Make this new year count and celebrate new success with us while sipping refreshing cocktails at the Paris hotel in the City That Never Stops - just like MGID.

Schedule a meeting with us at this event:

[contact-form-7 id="2640" title="Affiliate Summit West_2018"]