Founders Al Aviles and Wanda Romero created Evento CPA in 2013 with the goal of offering educational sessions, sharing the latest tips and trends in the industry, and fostering a productive networking environment for CPA publishers and marketers.

The highly anticipated event continues to gain popularity, and this year Business Development Manager Lola Lopez will represent MGID there. Her main focus is strengthening MGID’s relationships with its LATAM region partners.

Lola will also participate in engaging panel discussions where she will discuss the latest on native approaches and digital affiliate marketing.

Don’t miss out and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Lola today! <lola.lopez@mgid.com>

And get an inside look at the webinar between MGID and Evento CPA preparing for Cartagena 2018 below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_Xsbw0dVOI