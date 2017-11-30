Dear Clients,

In light of the recent Australian Parliament rulings regarding gambling and gambling-related activities across the nation, MGID is adjusting its business policies to comply with those rulings.

Effective immediately, the campaigns that run gambling offers for Australia will be blocked once account funds have been depleted.

Should the rulings change in the future, MGID will address them as they occur.

Thank you for your understanding. If you have any questions, please contact us.

Sincerely,

MGID