On the 5th-6th of October, MGID was warmly welcomed at the Indian Affiliate Summit held at the luxurious Leela Ambience Gurugram. Initiated by IAMAI, this conference brought the affiliate marketing community together, and provided learning and interactive sessions on the latest industry issues along with unparalleled networking opportunities for marketers.

Two wonderful days of networking and innovations provided our team ample opportunities to socialize with fellow affiliates and brands alike. Moreover the Summit allowed us to explore specific business opportunities in the digital marketing field.

70+ speakers shared the latest news and techniques in our growing digital sphere. The keynote speaker Stephen Rumbelow (Group CEO of Optimise) delivered a speech on “How to get ROI from Mobile." He raised the question of why we need mobile advertising and discussed what the difference is between mobile and desktop traffic. Stephen encouraged advertisers to use native non-intrusive ads, which are less likely to end up getting blocked by mobile AdBlock software.

At the end of the first day all visitors were able to continue networking during the happy-hour party. The breathtaking drum show and delightful food created a casual atmosphere and left a lasting impression on all of the delegates.