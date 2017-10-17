ADdays Digital Event Chile is one of the leading "ADdays Digital Marketing" conferences held around the world, bringing industry leaders together to share knowledge, thoughts and innovative ideas on how to make any business more profitable with the help of digital tools. This year the event is held in Chile's grand capital Santiago, November 3-4.

MGID Business Development Manager Lola Lopez, whose main focus is growing our LATAM partners, will be a featured speaker. She will discuss "Experience in International Arbitration in Native Advertising Networks," offer best business practices, and share secrets for success.

Don't miss this opportunity and schedule a meeting with Lola today. Lola Lopez <lola.lopez@mgid.com>