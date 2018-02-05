We all know that advertising revenue helps support diverse types of free content, credible journalism, and close-knit social connections that span across the world. As the web has grown, and inventories have expanded - ad saturation has increased to the point of negatively impacting user experience. Disruptive ads can lead to all ads being indiscriminately blocked, and once they are, every publisher will suffer financial consequence.

Ads that interrupt, like pop ups; disruptive ads obstructing flow of navigation, ads that distract or ads that clutter and slow down the user experience have jointly contributed to the widespread use of ad-blocking technology. Around 11% of internet users worldwide install ad-blockers, with numbers increasing annually at a rapid 30% rate (according to the PageFair 2017 Adblock Report.)

Inevitably, leading international trade associations and companies have united to improve the online user experience. New research was conducted to develop and implement data-driven global standards for online advertising. Primary offenders are ad types such as pop-up ads, interstitials, sticky ads, and auto-play (with sound) video ads were identified. The full list of intrusive ads you may find are here.

MGID has diligently been on the frontline of supporting and developing non-intrusive ad formats, contributing to better overall user experience. As an active member of IAB, we have supported early and ongoing efforts and initiatives, improving digital ecosystem.

One of the most anticipated responses to the situation is the Google's upcoming Chrome release. Beginning February 2018, Chrome will enforce all the recent standards, put forward by the Better Ads Coalition on the browser level by blocking unacceptable ad formats.

To ensure that none of your monetization components are affected by these changes, you will need to proactively bring your site into compliance with the Better Ads Standards. Violations of the standards will be reported to sites via the Ad Experience Report. This report will help you easily identify unacceptable ads and take corrective actions. The Ad Experience Report is a part of Google Search Console. You will need to verify your website ownership or have your webmaster add you as a user.

Once the issues are resolved, you can re-submit your website for a subsequent review.

We highly recommend that all publishers examine any ads that could violate the new standards before February 15, 2018. To get more information on how to prepare your website(s), or choose the most cohesive ad formats, please contact your personal account manager or our client support team: client.support@mgid.com.

