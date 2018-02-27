Indian Affiliate Conference is one the most fascinating annual events. Brought to you by Leadbit in cooperation with Traffic Cardinal took place on the 9th of February. This conference continues global series of networking affiliate marketing events. MGID team was impressed with pleasant atmosphere within the participants created by charming Delhi. As every Leadbit conference, the afterparty was top notch! All participants could network in casual atmosphere with a glass of their favourite drink.

More than 600 participants and 30 large international and local companies took part in the conference.. 16 speakers focused on mobile traffic, tendencies of native ad campaigns and nutra; about features and advantages of COD model and other helpful things and topics. Kristina Kirpa (Leadbit), Roman Kolomitsev (Affise), Neha Kulwal (Admitad), Ivan Doruda (MGID) among others, where keynote speakers. They raised topics that concern all digital market, such as the best ways of effective cooperation with affiliates, direct advertisers, etc. They also illustrated best practices for many specific campaigns.

MGID is proud to be represented by Ivan Doruda as one of the keynote speakers at this conference. His speech “Native Traffic - How to work with, best practices” left no one indifferent. He started with a brief historical overview. How did native ads appear? What was before native? What did first native formats look like? Ivan also discussed The fact of the “Banner Blindness” and The Great CTR Decline of traditional ad-formats, taking a deep and detailed look into the components responsible for these occurrences. Followed by Q&A session, where Doruda explained tips and tricks of successful campaign optimization, including ad formats and tools.

The audience was fantastic! Engaged and attentive, with many opinion leaders, bloggers and SMM specialists.. It was great to see so many young people and students, who found careers in digital marketing. “I’m glad to observe how Indian digital industry is making a great progress in performance marketing. This is one of many reasons why at MGID we consider Indian market as our focus for followed year.” - said Ivan.

MGID clearly recognizes the power of Indian Affiliate Conference as one of the leading global affiliate events. As a global native advertising pioneer we feel privileged to have the opportunity to share our expertise with the future of Indian advertising market. In 2018 we plan to attend variety of conference, particularly in India.

The next event you can find our representatives will be Ad:tech New Delhi, 8-9th of March. Find us there at Booth #46 or schedule meeting today.

[contact-form-7 id="2737" title="Ad-Tech India 2018"]