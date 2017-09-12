You already know that video marketing is important, but if you're new to the game then it can be confusing to know what kind of content to produce.

Regardless of industry, successful video content usually has one or more characteristics in common. If you know what people want out of video content ahead of time, then you can be strategic about crafting a campaign that hits the mark with its intended audience.

With that in mind, here are six characteristics of video content that work.

1. Educational

Educational video content comes in many forms:

How-to videos

Interviews

Events coverage

Behind-the-scenes footage

Product reviews

Case studies

Q&As

Infographic videos

Vlogs

Webinars

When brainstorming topic ideas for your educational content, consider repurposing top-performing blog posts to save time and resources. You can also check out similar topics on YouTube to see whether they've already been done and how well they performed.

To drive up viewer engagement, publish your content at regular intervals. Moz's ongoing and immensely successful Whiteboard Friday series is a testimony to the power of consistency in video marketing:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FyOqoV90v58

2. Entertaining

The fact is, people love to be entertained. And you can use this to your advantage to spice up otherwise-boring content, like company culture videos and product advertisements.

Think you're not funny enough to pull it off? Often, you just need a good angle.

For instance, Bad Lip Reading took a simple concept – ridiculous voiceovers applied to TV actors and political figures – and used it as the basis for an entire channel's worth of entertaining videos, like this parody of Inauguration Day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gneBUA39mnI

3. Visually Appealing

Check out these visually appealing video formats to help you generate some ideas for your own content:

Stop motion

Stop motion Time lapse

Animation

Cinemagraph

Video scribing

Slideshow

4. Engaging

Ensure your videos are user-friendly. Fast loading times, clear resolutions, helpful annotations or subheads, and mobile friendliness are crucial to a good user experience.

Don't use a misleading title or image. No one likes clicking on a video thumbnail only to be served completely unrelated content. While gimmicky tactics may generate more clicks, the high bounce rates and negative viewer feedback aren't worth it in the long run.

Don't annoy your viewers. An obnoxious or patronizing tone of voice, music that drowns out the narrator, and irrelevant rambling can trigger a viewer's back-button reflex.

Consider going live. There's just something more exciting about live content. On Facebook, for instance, people spend three times longer watching live videos than content that is no longer live.

5. Motivational

Video is an especially effective medium for this type of content, because it uses powerful imagery to influence your audience's emotions while helping them visualize their goals.

Motivational video content can be used to:

Get people enthusiastic about using your products or services

Generate excitement before a launch

Drive shares and expand your reach on social media

How did GoPro influence its community of fans to upload thousands of new videos per day, all featuring the GoPro video camera in a multitude of ways? It's simple: GoPro videos are plain inspiring.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc8VaMQ5aOo

6. Shareable

If going viral is your goal, try these tips for creating share-worthy video campaigns: