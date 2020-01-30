MGID was launched in 2008 by a Ukrainian programmer in NYC, who spotted a gap in the market for a sophisticated native advertising technology. Now led by CEO, Sergey Denysenko, and CEO NA, Michael Korunsky, from its HQ in Los Angeles, MGID is a global pioneer in native advertising and has recently launched a new solution that lets publishers embed native ads into Google AMP. WNIP caught up with MGID to find out more…

Can you give us more background about your company?

We are a private company with offices across the globe including the U.S., Ukraine, Vietnam, Russia, and India. MGID’s 360 client solution works across more than 60 languages, driving revenue for all participants of the ecosystem. In 2014, we moved our HQ to LA to be closer to key sports, entertainment and lifestyle clients.

What business problem is your company addressing?

One of the difficult challenges that publishers often face is finding the right balance between providing an enjoyable user experience and maximizing their own revenue. Slow loading content and irritating ads are just a few of the poor experiences that lead consumers to block ads, and 40% of users abandon a page that takes more than three seconds to load.

Negative user experiences lead to high bounce rates, which ultimately harms publishers by reducing their audience and revenue streams. MGID offers a solution to this problem, helping publishers increase their revenue while achieving better user experiences.

What is your core product addressing this problem?

MGID’s AMP Smart Widget provides an all-in-one solution for publishers, enabling them to control content monetization. The widget – which is powered by a patent-pending AI algorithm – can be integrated into accelerated mobile pages (AMP), which are stripped back, fast-loading versions of regular webpages served on mobile.

AMP Smart Widget analyses user engagement and activity to create the optimal combination of paid and organic advertorial formats on mobile webpages, which drives higher click-through-rates and increases user time on publisher sites. All of this helps to give back the control to publishers and in turn improves revenue while creating good quality ads. It also assists with audience development and the optimization of traffic flows to maximize revenue on native and direct online ads to targeted users.

Can you give some examples of publishers successfully using your solution?

The AMP smart widget is available to our global publisher clients around the world including International Business Times, Newsweek, Inquisitr, Jagran Media, and many others. It has helped our clients increase their revenue and grow their audience engagement significantly, including pay-per-view (PPV) and time on site.

Pricing?

All of our clients have unique requirements and we offer a bespoke pricing solution for each publisher, based on a revenue-sharing model.

What are other people doing in the space and why?

Nearly all of our competitors have their own products, however, the unique difference is that MGID is the first platform to offer a resizable AMP feed to publishers. This allows them to offer a more diverse experience to their users, including the opportunity to display different types of content due to faster loading mobile pages. Backed by cutting edge AI technology, the widget is adjusted to suit the needs of individual publishers.

How do you view the future?

In the future, we believe that publishers will strive to gain more control of their audience, growth streams and recirculation. We think that publishers will begin choosing products that allow them to reach unique goals, without sacrificing revenues. As the digital industry continues to grow, publishers’ objectives and strategies will evolve and we look forward to adapting alongside them.

Thank you.